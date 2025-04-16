No. 15 Alabama (30-8, 8-7 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (32-6, 10-5 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, April 17 @ 7 p.m. CT

• Friday, April 18 @ 6 p.m. CT

• Saturday, April 19 @ 5 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball

• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Thursday – ESPNU; Friday – ESPN2; Saturday – SEC Network

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. ALABAMA

• Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU, 202-181-3, and the first meeting between the squads occurred in 1906 … LSU has won 14 of the 17 SEC regular-season series versus the Tide since 2007; however, Alabama posted a 2-1 series victory last season in Tuscaloosa … Alabama’s other series victories since 2007 came in 2011 at Tuscaloosa and in 2016 in Baton Rouge … LSU has a 40-15 mark in games played vs. Alabama since 2007 (35-15 in regular-season games, 5-0 in the SEC Tournament).

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA, 51.2 IP, 13 BB, 81 SO)

UA – R-So. RH Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA, 21.1 IP, 6 BB, 15 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 47.2 IP, 16 BB, 71 SO)

UA – R-So. RH Riley Quick (5-1, 3.13 ERA, 31.2 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)

Game 3

LSU – R-So. RH Chase Shores (5-2, 5.12 ERA, 38.2 IP, 20 BB, 41 SO)

UA – So. LH Zane Adams (4-2, 6.18 ERA, 39.1 IP, 14 BB, 38 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I think belief and confidence are the most important assets a player can have. The players on the team can choose to have their own belief system about themselves and each other, and I believe that’s really strong on our team. I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment. We’re facing another Top 15 team this week, there are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league. It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity has been great.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Seventh-ranked LSU is 32-6 overall and 10-5 in the Southeastern Conference … LSU is tied for fourth with Georgia in the SEC standings, three games behind first-place Texas (13-2), two games behind second-place Arkansas (12-3) and one game behind third-place Tennessee (11-4).

• The Tigers’ bullpen allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings of work in last weekend’s series at Auburn … the relief effort was highlighted by junior right-hander Zac Cowan, who pitched a season-high 4.2 scoreless innings on Sunday while allowing four hits and recording two strikeouts … LSU continued its bullpen excellence in Tuesday’s win over McNeese, as five relievers combined to allow one earned run on two hits in 5.2 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

• LSU freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel has reached base safely in all 38 games this season, the only Tiger to accomplish the feat … he holds the LSU freshman record for longest reached-base streak, a mark that was previously held by second baseman Mike Fontenot (32 straight games in the 2000 season) … Curiel’s current 38-game streak is the 10th-longest on record in LSU history … LSU’s longest single season streak was recorded by centerfielder Dylan Crews in 2023, when he reached base safely in all 71 games that season.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in hits (57), No. 3 in total bases (104), No. 4 in RBI (53) and No. 5 in batting average (.373) … leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in doubles (13), No. 4 in walks (33), No. 7 in hits (51), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.494) and No. 10 in runs (43).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (81) and No. 4 in the league in innings pitched (51.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (71)… junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.497).

• LSU’s .319 cumulative team batting average ranks No. 2 in the SEC, and LSU is No. 1 in the league in doubles (89), No. 3 in hits (402), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.437), No. 4 in runs scored (339) and No. 4 in total bases (668) … the Tigers’ pitching staff is No. 3 in the league with a 3.50 cumulative ERA, and LSU is No. 2 in strikeouts (420), No. 4 in fewest earned runs allowed (126), No. 5 in opponent batting average (.216), No. 5 in fewest runs allowed (144) and No. 6 in fewest hits allowed (257).

ABOUT ALABAMA

• Alabama is 30-8 overall and 8-7 in the SEC; the Tide is tied for eighth in the league standings with Vanderbilt … Alabama is No. 9 in the SEC in team batting average (.291), and the Crimson Tide has recorded 71 doubles, seven triples, 61 homers and 39 steals in 45 attempts … the Alabama pitching staff is No. 11 in the league with a 4.64 ERA, and it has recorded 340 strikeouts in 330.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .249 batting average.

• Alabama infielder Justin Lebron is hitting .333 this season, and he is No. 1 in the SEC with 58 RBI and No. 3 in the league with 15 home runs … outfielder Kade Snell is batting .365 with eight doubles, five homers and 28 RBI, and outfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. is hitting .331 with 13 doubles, two triples four homers and 30 RBI.

• Crimson Tide right-hander Carson Ozmer, a graduate transfer from Penn, leads the SEC in saves this season with 11 and in appearances with 19.