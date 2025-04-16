LSU Signs Amiya Joyner

BATON ROUGE – LSU has announced the addition of senior forward Amiya Joyner for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.

“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”

In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles. She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history. Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games. She also ranks No. 4 in program history with 132 blocks.

Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player. She scored in double figures in 23 games and had 13 15-rebound games, the most in program history. Throughout the season, she secured 15 double-doubles, including a dominant game against North Texas with 19 points and 20 rebounds.

As a sophomore, Joyner grabbed 13 double-doubles with 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She had a stretch where she had nine straight double-doubles. Joyner had three 20-point double-doubles and she had 20 rebounds against Memphis. In American Athletic Conference play, Joyner led the league with 9.97 rebounds per game.

During her freshman season, Joyner was named AAC Freshman of the Week a conference record eight times en route to earning AAC Freshman of the Year, averaging 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She recorded 13 double-doubles throughout the season and averaged a double-double in conference play. Joyner set a AAC Tournament single-game record 19 rebounds against Tulane. She finished 26th in the NCAA with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game and 36th nationally with 51 blocks.

Joyner was a four-star recruit out of Farmville Central, ranking No. 69 nationally and No. 15 among forwards. She led Farmville Central to multiple state title games, helping the team claim the 2A North Carolina State Championship as a sophomore.