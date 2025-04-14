Morrow Selected Seventh Overall In WNBA Draft By Connecticut

NEW YORK – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was selected seventh overall in the WNBA Draft Monday night by the Connecticut Sun.

For the second year in a row, a player from LSU was selected with the seventh overall pick; the Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese with the same pick last year. This marks the fourth year in a row that LSU has had a player selected in the WNBA Draft. The WNBA season begins on May 16.

Morrow finished the season as LSU’s leading scorer (18.7 ppg) and the nation’s leading rebounder (13.5 rpg). Her 485 rebounds were the fourth most in a season ever by an LSU player. She also led the nation with 30 double-doubles throughout the season, the second most ever by an LSU player. Morrow scored 20+ points in 17 games and grabbed 15+ rebounds in 14 games. Morrow had nine 20/15 games and she finished with four 20-rebound games, including two in which she scored 20 points.

In two years at LSU, Morrow helped the Tigers reach two Elite Eights, winning 31 games both seasons. The Chicago native scored 1,282 points and secured 854 rebounds across both seasons in Baton Rouge. The total rebounds are the 10th most in LSU history. She secured 52 double-doubles – the third most in program history – in 73 games at LSU. She was a two-time First Team All-SEC player.

Morrow, who played her first two season at DePaul, had one of the most dominant statistical careers of all-time, finishing her career with 2,852 points and 1,714 rebounds. She grabbed the third most rebounds in NCAA DI history and scored the 25th most points in NCAA DI history. Morrow finished her career with 104 double-doubles, the second most in NCAA DI history and one of only two players with over 100 throughout their career. Morrow is also one of eight players in NCAA DI history with over 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career. In four seasons of college basketball, Morrow had 32 20 point/15 rebound games, six 30/15 games, four 20/20 games, two 40/15 games and seven games with 20 rebounds.

Every year throughout her college career, Morrow received All-America recognition; 2022 Second Team All-America (AP, USBWA), 2023 Third Team All-America (AP, USBWA), 2023 All-America Honorable Mention (AP, USBWA, WBCA).