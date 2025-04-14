LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Game 1

| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener, Emilee Casanova, Ashley Vallejo, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Game 2

| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey, Jalia Lassiter, Zoe Calvez, Jadyn Laneaux, Tatum Clopton, Tori Edwards, Madyson Manning, Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sydney Berzon, Maia Townsend, McKaela Walker | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards, Maci Bergeron, Danieca Coffey, Jalia Lassiter, Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Game 3

Zoe Calvez | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jadyn Laneaux, Maia Townsend, Danieca Coffey, Savanna Bedell, Zoe Calvez | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Beth Torina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
McKenzie Redoutey, Tori Edwards, Sydney Peterson, Madilyn Giglio, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

No. 5 LSU Drops Series Finale at No. 3 Texas A&M, 4-1

LSU suffers its first SEC series sweep this season.
No. 5 LSU Rally Falls Short Versus No. 3 Texas A&M, 9-7

LSU drops its first series against Texas A&M at Davis Diamond.
No. 5 LSU Falls to No. 3 Texas A&M, 12-7

LSU drops the first game in an SEC series for the first time this season.