Tigers Drop Final Game to Auburn, 3-2

AUBURN, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Auburn limited No. 3 LSU to two runs on four hits Sunday, posting a 3-2 SEC win at Plainsman Park.

Auburn improved to 26-10 overall and 9-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped 31-6 overall and 10-5 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they open a nine-game homestand by playing host to McNeese in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“On the position player side, we need to be better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and we will be. There are some adjustments that need to be made. The game was there for the taking today, and we didn’t do it. We let some innings go offensively.”

Auburn reliever Griffin Graves (3-1) earned the win, as he allowed two runs on one hit in 3.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Reliever Dylan Watts picked up his first save of the season, firing 1.2 shutout innings with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Chase Shores (5-2) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU’s relief pitching effort was superb, as right-hander Zac Cowan entered the game in the third inning and worked 4.2 frames, limiting Auburn to no runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Right-hander Casan Evans blanked Auburn over the final 1.1 innings.

First baseman Cooper McMurray’s two-run double gave Auburn a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Auburn extended the lead to 3-0 in the second when shortstop Deric Fabian grounded into a double play, scoring centerfield Bristol Carter from third base.

LSU narrowed the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth on an RBI groundout by shortstop Steven Milam and a run-scoring single by rightfielder Jake Brown.