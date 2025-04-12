LSU Drops Game 2 to Auburn, 4-2

AUBURN, Ala. – Second baseman Eric Snow homered, doubled and drove in two runs Saturday night as ninth-ranked Auburn posted a 4-2 win over No. 3 LSU at Plainsman Park.

Auburn improved to 25-10 overall, 8-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 31-5 overall and 10-4 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We were one more good at-bat per inning away from winning this game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We can do better in terms of the quality of the at-bats. Our team has done a really good job this season of creating its own fortune, but we haven’t done that in the last couple of days.

“Credit to Auburn; I knew this was going to be a tough series, and they’ve executed well for two days.”

Left-hander Cade Fisher (1-0) earned the win for Auburn, as he pitched 5.0 innings and limited LSU to one run on three hits with one walks and six strikeouts.

Reliever Ryan Hetzler worked the final 2.1 innings and picked up his fourth save of the season, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (5-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on six hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU relievers Conner Ware, Connor Benge and DJ Primeaux combined to blank Auburn over the final 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit.

A one-out solo homer by shortstop Steven Milam – his seventh dinger of the year – gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Auburn claimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Snow led off with a double, and rightfielder Ike Irish and first baseman Cooper McMurray followed with run-scoring doubles.

Snow launched a two-run homer in the fifth to extend Auburn’s advantage to 4-1.

LSU narrowed the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by pinch hitter Tanner Reaves.