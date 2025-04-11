LSU Falls To Auburn, 8-4

AUBURN, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Auburn pounded out 13 hits Friday night as it recorded an 8-4 win over No. 3 LSU at Plainsman Park.

Auburn improved to 24-10 overall, 7-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 31-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play. The loss ended LSU’s nine-game win streak.

The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Auburn starting pitcher Samuel Dutton (5-2) earned the win, limiting LSU to no runs on three hits in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

LSU starter Kade Anderson (6-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five earned runs on six hits in 4.1 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

“Auburn has a good lineup, one of the betters ones in the country,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They took a bunch of good at-bats. On our end, we need to be self-aware of the things that are correctable from tonight’s game, but at the same time, the sun comes up tomorrow and there’s another competition, so you want to come out ready to go and not dwell on the past.

“In our league, the challenges keep coming, so it’s important to be on top of all facets of the game.”

Auburn grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when catcher Chase Fralick lined a two-run double.

Auburn extended the margin to 6-0 in the fifth when rightfielder Ike Irish smashed a three-run triple, and first baseman Cooper McMurray delivered an RBI single.

Designated hitter Chris Rembert’s sixth-inning RBI single boosted the Auburn lead to 7-0.

LSU plated three runs in the seventh as leftfielder Derek Curiel provided an RBI groundout, and first baseman Jared Jones smashed a two-run double.

Auburn responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh when third baseman Eric Guevara bounced an RBI single through the infield.

Back-to-back doubles by centerfielder Chris Stanfield and by Curiel produced a run for LSU in the top of the ninth.