Football Set to Host Open Practice, Scrimmage and Autograph Session Saturday

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s 2025 football team will be on display to fans for the first time on Saturday when the Tigers host and open practice and scrimmage followed by an autograph session with players and assistant coaches along with a photo opportunity with head coach Brian Kelly.

This year’s event takes the place of the annual spring game. There will be no television coverage or radio broadcast of the event.

Gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9:30 a.m. for fans with all seating on the west side. Fans can enter Tiger Stadium through gates 1-6. Practice is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:35 with the scrimmage portion of the day set to start at 11:10 a.m.

At the conclusion of the scrimmage, fans will be invited to the field where LSU players and coaches will sign autographs for 30 minutes. Kelly will be stationed in the north end zone and will take pictures with fans during the 30-minute session. The autograph session is presented by Bayou Traditions.

All photographs with Kelly will be taken by an LSU staff photographer and will be made available beginning Monday, April 14 for fans to download for free at: https://lsufootball.pic-time.com/-CoachKellyPhotos.

Fans will be provided with a commemorative poster as they enter the field for the autograph session. Fans will also be permitted to bring one item into Tiger Stadium for players and coaches to sign. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, autograph seekers will be limited to one signed item – either the commemorative poster or a personal item.

Fans are reminded that at LSU Athletics venues, including Tiger Stadium, the “Geaux Clear” bag policy allows only clear tote bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, or small handheld clutch purses (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”).

One 32 ounce or smaller, factory sealed water bottle will be allowed in Tiger Stadium. However, food and other containers of any kind such as coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, cups, flasks, etc. are not permitted. If you have a medical need for any of these items, please enter at the medical check point at the Southwest corner of the stadium near Gate 1.

Saturday, April 12 – Timeline

9 a.m. Football team walks to Tiger Stadium from Football Operations Building

9:15 a.m. Football teams arrives at Tiger Stadium

9:30 a.m. Gates Open at Tiger Stadium (West side entrance only – Gates 1-6)

10:35 a.m. Individual Drills

11:10 a.m. First half scrimmage (2 15-minute quarters)

11:40 a.m. Halftime

11:50 a.m. Second half scrimmage (format TBD)

12:25 p.m. Spring scrimmage ends

12:55 p.m. Autograph Session on field in Tiger Stadium

1:40 p.m. Event ends