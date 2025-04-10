BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5/6 LSU begins a nine-day road trip to the Lone Star State, beginning with a Top 5 series against No. 3 Texas A&M on April 11-13 at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

Game one of the series will be at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 11, and game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 12. The series finale will be at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 13. Chelsea Reber and Donna Conrad will call Friday and Sunday’s games on SEC Network+, and Chuckie Kempf and Danielle Lawrie will call Saturday’s televised game on SEC Network. Fans can also tune in to Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, on the LSU Sports Radio Network throughout the series.

LSU (35-5, 8-4 SEC) leads Texas A&M (34-5, 8-3 SEC) 21-17 in the all-time series, and has won seven of the last nine meetings. The Tigers are 9-9 when playing the Aggies in College Station, but are 4-2 in the new Davis Diamond facility. Last season, LSU swept Texas A&M at Tiger Park, and the Tigers won the previous series at Davis Diamond in 2022, 2-1.

The Tigers have won an SEC-best 13 wins against nationally ranked opponents this season and have SEC series wins against Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. LSU ranks in the top three in the country with a .362 batting average (No. 2) and a .469 on-base percentage (No. 1). The Bayou Bengals have 358 hits, including 35 home runs, 298 runs and 307 RBI this season.

Eight LSU starters bat over .340, including infielders Danieca Coffey (.447), Tori Edwards (.440), and catcher Maci Bergeron (.407). Coffey ranks No. 4 in the conference with a .580 on-base percentage behind 51 hits and an SEC-leading 40 walks. Edwards is piecing together a historical freshman season with 14 home runs and 57 RBI, and Bergeron, who has nine home runs, leads the team with six against nationally ranked opponents.

The pitching staff ranks third in the SEC with a 1.98 ERA behind 255 strikeouts and 12 shutouts this season. LSU has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .198, allowing the second-least number of runs (89) and earned runs (70). Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 15-2 record and has a 1.94 ERA (No. 8 in the SEC) with 84 strikeouts in 97.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (10-2) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 122 strikeouts and has a 2.16 ERA. Heavener has the fourth-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .161 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.