at No. 3 Texas A&M

The Aggies are riding a nine-game winning streak and most recently won a doubleheader at Georgia on April 5 before the series finale was canceled due to inclement weather. A&M ranks third in the SEC with a .352 batting average behind 350 hits (No. 5 in the SEC) and has a 2.25 ERA with 238 strikeouts this season.

Mya Perez paces the Aggies’ offense, ranking in the Top 10 of the SEC with a .450 batting average (No. 6), a .890 slugging percentage (No. 5), a .577 on-base percentage (No. 5), 12 home runs (No. 9) and 55 RBI (No. 5). Kennedy Powell has a .387 batting average and leads Texas A&M with 48 hits, 44 runs and 15 stolen bases.

The staff’s ace is Emiley Kennedy (12-3), who has a 2.52 ERA with 82 strikeouts, holds opposing batters to a .188 average and has tossed four shutouts in 91.2 innings. Pitchers Grace Sparks (7-1) and Sydney Lessentine (4-1) have seen 42.0 and 41.2 innings in the circle, respectively.