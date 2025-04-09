Torina Claims Win No. 700, Tigers Top Louisiana Tech, 9-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball head coach Beth Torina won her 700th career game as No. 5/6 LSU downed Louisiana Tech 9-1 in six innings on Wednesday night at Tiger Park.

Coach Torina ranks No. 38 among winningest active Division I head softball coaches. Torina is the program’s leader with 571 wins and is the only active head coach at LSU with 500 or more victories.

“I did not play in any of the games, but it makes me proud to think about all of the women that did,” said Coach Torina. “I think that is the big deal when you hit these marks. I think about all those women who gave their all for LSU and FIU. They have not just given it to their university but given it to me, as well. It makes me really proud.”

LSU (35-5) used a four-run first and sixth inning to claim its 26th consecutive win over Louisiana Tech (24-16) and 21st at Tiger Park.

LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton improves to 5-0 after tossing her third complete game this season. Clopton fired 101 pitches, striking out five batters, allowing just one run on three hits, and walking one. With the win, LSU has had three pitchers start the season 5-0 five times in program history (2015, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2025).

LA Tech’s pitcher Allie Floyd (17-8) picked up the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning. Floyd had one strikeout in the game, the Bulldogs’ only strikeout.

LSU tallied 10 hits, marking the 18th game this season it has logged double-digit hits. Seven Tigers recorded a hit in the game, including infielders Tori Edwards and Maddox McKee, and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey, who were all 2-for-3 on the day. Edwards scored one run and had one RBI, and McKee and Redoutey each had two RBI. Designated player Maci Bergeron had one hit, her ninth home run of the season, and had a game-high three RBI. LSU has hit a home run in seven of its last nine games.

“I thought it was a complete game,” Torina said. “Tatum [Clopton] did a good job of keeping their offense guessing. We got some people in. We got to give Maci [Bergeron] a day off from catching and got Jada [Phillips] a little time. I thought there were a lot of good things throughout the game.”

LA Tech scored a run in the top of the first inning, but LSU erased its lead quickly after a two-run shot by Bergeron in the home half. After Edwards and outfielder Jadyn Laneaux drew walks, McKee hit a two-run double to the gap in right-center field, and the Tigers concluded the first inning with a 4-1 lead.

Neither club scored a run in the following three innings, but the Tigers struck again in the fifth. Bergeron drew a walk, and Sa’Mya Jones came in to pinch-run for her. After stealing second base, Redoutey singled back to the pitcher and off her leg toward the outfield. Jones came around to score, increasing the margin to 5-1.

The Tigers wrapped up the game in the sixth stanza with four runs on four hits. LSU loaded the bases with no outs on a single and two walks. Bergeron drove in her third run of the day with a sac fly, and Edwards, Redoutey and Laneaux hit run-scoring singles to end the game 9-1.

Up Next

LSU gears up for a lengthy road trip to the Lone Star State, where its journey begins with a three-game series at No. 3 Texas A&M on April 11-13 at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

