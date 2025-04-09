Former LSU Golf Star, PGA winner, Sam Burns, Makes Fourth Masters Start On Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf All-American Sam Burns will make his fourth start Thursday in the first golf major event of the season, The Masters, in Augusta, Georgia.

Burns, 28, from Shreveport, Louisiana, will be in the final group off the first tee on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. CDT with Sahith Theegala of the USA and Sepp Straka of Austria. The threesome will also play together in the second round on Friday at 9:37 a.m. CDT.

Burns, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, has played nine events with cuts made in his first six starts of 2025. His best finish was T8 in the season opening The Sentry in Maui.

Burns, who joined the PGA Tour in 2019, has won just short of $29 million in official money.

He was a star at LSU in his two years (2015-17), winning four times as a sophomore. He was named a first-team All-American and was the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

This will be the fourth straight year that Burns has played in the event with his best finish in 2023 at T29. This will be his 20th start in one of the four major tournaments.

He is a two-time member of winning Presidents Cup teams (2022, 2024) and played on the United States Ryder Cup team in 2023.

The first two rounds of the Masters Thursday and Friday will be televised over-the-air on ESPN from 2-6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. on CBS. There will be select coverage of holes and groups on Masters.com all weekend. Coverage of the final two rounds will begin on Paramount+ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.