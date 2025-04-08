vs. Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2-1 CUSA series win against Jacksonville State and will face UL Lafayette in Ruston, La., before traveling to Baton Rouge. LA Tech has a .301 batting average and has five .300 hitters.

Shortstop Nicole Hammoude leads the Bulldogs with a .398 average on 41 hits and has six home runs, a team-high 32 RBI, and scored 23 runs. Infielder Reagan Marchant (.309) leads the team with 10 homers and has 28 RBI.

In the circle, LA Tech has a 3.81 ERA on 193 strikeouts in 249.2 innings. Pitcher Allie Floyd (17-7) is the team’s top arm with a 2.71 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 142.0 innings pitched.