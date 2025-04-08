BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5/6 LSU hosts Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 9 at Tiger Park.

The midweek matchup will be streamed on SEC Network +, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU (34-5) leads Louisiana Tech (23-15) 28-4 in the all-time series, including a 22-2 mark when playing in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are on a 25-game winning streak against the Bulldogs and have won the last 20 games at Tiger Park dating back to 1998.

The Tigers won its third Top 25 series last weekend against Alabama and leads the SEC with 13 Top 25 victories this season. LSU ranks in the Top 10 in the country with a .361 batting average (No. 9) and a .468 on-base percentage (No. 2). The Bayou Bengals have 348 hits, including 34 home runs, 298 runs and 265 RBI this season.

Eight LSU starters bat over .340 or better, including infielders Danieca Coffey (.459), Tori Edwards (.434), and catcher Maci Bergeron (.406) Coffey ranks No. 9 in the NCAA with a .588 on-base percentage behind 51 hits and an SEC-leading 39 walks, Edwards is piecing together a historical freshman season with 14 home runs and 56 RBI, and Bergeron, who has eight home runs, leads the team with six dingers against nationally ranked opponents.

The pitching staff enters Wednesday’s game with a 2.03 ERA behind 250 strikeouts and 12 shutouts this season. LSU has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .199, allowing the second-least number of runs (88) and earned runs (70). Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 15-2 record and has a 1.94 ERA (No. 9 in the SEC) with 84 strikeouts in 97.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (10-2) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 122 strikeouts and has a 2.16 ERA. Heavener has the second-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .161 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

