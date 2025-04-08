Tigers Defeat Nicholls in Midweek Road Matchup, 5-3

THIBODAUX, La. – Third-ranked LSU erupted for five runs in the seventh inning Tuesday night to erase a 3-0 deficit and post a 5-3 win over Nicholls at Ray Didier Field.

LSU improved to 31-3 on the year with its ninth straight win, while Nicholls dropped to 12-21.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series at No. 11 Auburn. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU sent 10 hitters to the plate in the seventh, scoring five runs to take a 5-3 lead. Shortstop Steven Milam contributed an RBI single for the Tigers’ first run, rightfielder Jake Brown lined a two-RBI single to tie the game, and centerfielder Chris Stanfield smacked a two-run single to give LSU the lead.

“I thought we were close a couple to times to having a big inning early in the game, but credit to Nicholls, we just didn’t get it,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “But, 27 outs against our offensive group is a lot to get, and I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win tonight.”

Freshman right-hander William Schmidt (5-0) turned in a dominant relief outing on the mound, blanking the Colonels over the final 4.0 innings with no hits, two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

“I have a ton of confidence in William,” Johnson said. “I think he executed at a high level. A great performance from a pitcher that is very talented and is going to be very, very good. We have a lot of faith in him and his role in contributing to winning.”

Nicholls reliever Cole Poirrier (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on four hits in the seventh inning without recording an out.

Nicholls opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when leftfielder Chase Jans lined a run-scoring single.

The Colonels extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when second baseman Fisher Ingersoll delivered a two-out, two-run double.