No. 3 LSU Tigers (30-3) at Nicholls Colonels (12-20)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, April 8 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux, La. (3,200)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball

• Nicholls – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on ESPN +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NICHOLLS

• LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 61-25, and the schools’ first meeting occurred in 1968 … the teams met on February 24 of this season in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers recorded a 13-3 win over the Colonels in seven innings … LSU posted a 9-0 victory over Nicholls last season (April 23) in Alex Box Stadium; however, Nicholls defeated LSU on April 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge by a 6-5 score … Tuesday’s game marks LSU’s first visit to Thibodaux since February 19, 2020, when the Colonels posted a 4-2 win over the Tigers.

QUOTING JAY JOHNSON

“We have a lot of respect for all of the programs in Louisiana; we had seven in-state teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, and I think all of them were on our schedule. Nicholls has won their league two years in a row, and we’re going down to their place to play. I always like these in-state road games, and I think they’re good for our players, too. This will probably be one of the better environments we’ll play in all year. Baseball is important in Louisiana, and so I think it’s cool to have the opportunity to play a game like this every year.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU’s 30-3 overall record is its best through 33 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 31-2 mark through 33 games … LSU’s 10-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through 12 games since the 2013 team logged an 11-1 league record … LSU enters Tuesday’s game at Nicholls riding an eight-game win streak.

• LSU’s win on Saturday at Oklahoma completed a three-game sweep over the Sooners, marking the first time the Tigers swept a Top 10 team in an SEC road series since March 28-30, 1997, when No. 1 LSU swept No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. … LSU scored 12 of its 15 runs in the Oklahoma series with two outs.

• The Tigers did not allow an earned run in last weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma … in 27.0 innings, the LSU pitching staff limited the Sooners to four unearned runs on 15 hits with 12 walks, 35 strikeouts and a .156 batting average … since 1992, there have been only two previous occasions when LSU did not allow an earned run in a three-game stretch … both previous streaks occurred in 2013 – March 26-30, 2013, in one game at Tulane and two games at Missouri; and June 1-7, 2013, vs. Sam Houston and UL Lafayette in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, and vs. Oklahoma in the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson fired a complete-game shutout on Thursday night in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma … Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts … he threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes, and he retired 12 Oklahoma batters in a row to complete the outing … Anderson’s effort was the first complete-game shutout recorded by an LSU pitcher since April 24, 2018, when AJ Labas blanked Lamar in Baton Rouge … Anderson’s outing was the first nine-inning complete game recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 2, 2023, when Paul Skenes worked 9.0 innings and allowed two runs to defeat Tulane in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional … Anderson leads the SEC this season in wins (6) and innings pitched (47.1), and he is No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (75), No. 8 in ERA (2.85) and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.211).

• Junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield helped lead LSU to a three-game sweep at No. 9 Oklahoma, hitting .500 (5-for-10) with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and a .545 on-base percentage … in Friday’s Game 2 win over the Sooners, Stanfield was 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored; his two-run double in the second inning gave LSU a 2-0 lead and proved to be the game-winning hit … in Thursday’s Game 1 win, he provided a crucial RBI double in the fifth inning to extend LSU’s lead to 2-0, which would be the eventual final score … for the entire week, he batted .385 (5-for-13) with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and a .467 on-base percentage.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his sixth save of the season on Friday at No. 9 Oklahoma, blanking the Sooners on just two hits over 3.1 innings while recording no walks and five strikeouts … Evans entered the game in the sixth inning with LSU holding a 5-2 lead and preserved the win with the scoreless outing … he retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced, and the only OU baserunner in that stretch reached on an error … Evans is 1-0 this season with a 0.77 ERA and six saves in 10 appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 39 strikeouts in 23.1 innings … his total of six saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.

• LSU first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in total bases (95), No. 2 in hits (52), No. 4 in RBI (48), No. 5 in home runs (11), No. 5 in batting average (.397), No. 6 in runs scored (41), No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725) and No. 9 in on-base percentage … leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in walks (32), No. 3 in doubles (12), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.535), No. 5 in runs (42), No. 6 in batting average (.390) and No. 6 in hits (46) … Curiel has reached base safely in all 33 of LSU’s games, the only Tiger to accomplish the feat … Curiel has established the LSU freshman record for on-base streak, surpassing the mark of 32 games set by second baseman Mike Fontenot in 2000.

• LSU junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the SEC in wins (5), and he is No. 5 in the league in strikeouts (66)… second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.507).

ABOUT NICHOLLS

• The Colonels are 12-20 overall, 6-12 in the Southland Conference … Nicholls dropped two of three games to Southland Conference leader Houston Christian last weekend in Thibodaux … the Colonels’ first-year head coach is Brent Haring, who worked as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.

• Nicholls is hitting .245 as a team this season with 39 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 34 steals in 46 attempts … the Colonels’ pitching staff has a 6.25 cumulative ERA with 251 strikeouts in 263.1 innings and a .254 opponent batting average.

• Catcher/1B Jaden Collura is batting .303 for the Colonels with seven doubles, one homer and a team-best 21 RBI … outfielder Chase Jans is hitting .295 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and a team-high eight steals in eight attempts.