BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Anderson shared the honor with left-hander Liam Doyle of Tennessee.

A native of Madisonville, La., Anderson fired a complete-game shutout on Thursday night in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma.

Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts. He threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes, and he retired 12 Oklahoma batters in a row to complete the outing.

His effort was the first complete-game shutout recorded by an LSU pitcher since April 24, 2018, when AJ Labas blanked Lamar in Baton Rouge.

Anderson’s outing was the first nine-inning complete game recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 2, 2023, when Paul Skenes worked 9.0 innings and allowed two runs to defeat Tulane in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Anderson leads the SEC this season in wins (6) and innings pitched (47.1), and he is No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (75).