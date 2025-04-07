Four Tigers Named to the CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four athletes from the LSU swimming and diving team have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for their performances in the pool and in the classroom.

LSU honoree’s for this recognition include Andrew Garon, Megan Barnes, Maggie Buckley, and Reagan Osborne.

The 2024-25 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America® finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced April 22, 2025 (women) and April 23, 2025 (men).

LSU completed its season at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., where the women placed 22nd overall, and the men finished in 19th place overall.