Coach Matt McMahon Announces Yasir Rosemond As New LSU Basketball Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Monday that the school has hired Yasir Rosemond, who has been a part of the staff at Indiana the past four seasons, as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

Rosemond, who served as Associate Head Coach at Indiana, comes to LSU with close to 20 years of experience as a collegiate coach.

Last season the Hoosiers earned four road wins including at No. 11 Michigan State. Indiana also beat No. 13 Purdue at home in a season in which they brought in the second-ranked transfer portal class according to 247Sports. Indiana’s top portal commit center Oumar Ballo, averaged 13.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, a career-high 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on his way to HM Big Ten honors.

“I am really excited to welcome Yasir Rosemond to our coaching staff,” said Coach McMahon. “He is a talented coach, proven developer of players, and a terrific recruiter. Yasir has recruited and coached multiple NBA players throughout his successful career. His experience at Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon will benefit our program tremendously and I look forward to Coach Rosemond’s impact at LSU.”

In the 2023-24 season, the Hoosiers also earned four road wins led by Kel’el Ware, a big man transfer from Oregon. Ware became the third Hoosier in the last 25 seasons to average at least 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He was a Big 10 Second Team selection.

Also that year, five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako became the second Hoosier in as many seasons to be named Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year as one of two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points, make at least 50 three-pointers, convert on 90-plus free throws, and grab at least 125 rebounds.

Jalen Hood-Schfino earned that honor in the 2022-23 season.

In 2022-23, Rosemond worked with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who earned consensus first-team All-America honors and the Karl Malone Award winner, given to the best power forward in college basketball.

In his first season, the Hoosiers improved by nine wins and built the top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom (22nd nationally).

“I’m beyond excited and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the LSU Basketball program,” Rosemond said. “Having previously coached at Alabama and Georgia, I know how special the SEC is; and to now be part of LSU’s incredible tradition is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started, support our student-athletes, and give everything I have to this team and community. Let’s get to work. Geaux Tigers!”

Prior to his Indiana stint, Rosemond’s first college job came in 2003 at Redlands Community College in Oklahoma where his team reached the national junior college championship game.

In 2005, he returned to his alma mater at Oregon as Director of Operations and then assistant coach (2007). He coached three NBA Draft picks – Aaron Brooks (No. 26, 2007), Malik Hairston (No. 48, 2008) and Maarty Leunen (No. 54, 2008). He also coached Tajuan Porter, who set the Oregon and Pac 12 record for three pointers in a single season (110) and career (345).

After a year at Seattle University (2010-11), he joined the staff at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama. He recruited and coached the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year on two occasions.

Rosemond made his first stop in the Southeastern Conference in 2014 at Georgia on Mark Fox’s staff before going to Alabama in 2017 to join Avery Johnson’s staff. He was part of a staff that coached first round draft pick Collin Sexton who was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 8, 2018).

His college playing career began at Okaloosa-Walton Junior College in Florida in 1995-96. After a redshirt year at Butler (Kan.) Community College, he transferred to the University of Oregon for his final two seasons, making 58 appearances with five starts. In 1999, he received the team’s John Warren Award which is given to the most inspirational player on the Oregon basketball team.

The 47-year-old played professional basketball for four seasons in Brazil.

The hiring is subject to the normal background checks and approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.