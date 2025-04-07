April 7 Baseball National Rankings, Report

LSU Baseball Report – April 7, 2025

Overall Record: 30-3 SEC: 10-2

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

April 1 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH (W, 12-3)

April 3 (Thu.) – at Oklahoma (W, 2-0)

April 4 (Fri.) – at Oklahoma (W, 10-2)

April 5 (Sat.) – at Oklahoma (W, 3-2)

This Week’s Schedule

April 8 (Tue.) – at Nicholls, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

April 11 (Fri.) – at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 12 (Sat.) – at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 13 (Sun.) – at Auburn, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

· LSU’s 30-3 overall record is its best through 33 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 31-2 mark through 33 games … LSU’s 10-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through 12 games since the 2013 team logged an 11-1 league record … LSU enters Tuesday’s game at Nicholls riding an eight-game win streak.

· LSU’s win on Saturday at Oklahoma completed a three-game sweep over the Sooners, marking the first time the Tigers swept a Top 10 team in an SEC road series since March 28-30, 1997, when No. 1 LSU swept No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

· The Tigers did not allow an earned run in last weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma … in 27.0 innings, the LSU pitching staff limited the Sooners to four unearned runs on 15 hits with 12 walks, 35 strikeouts and a .156 batting average … since 1992, there have been only two previous occasions when LSU did not allow an earned run in a three-game stretch … both previous streaks occurred in 2013 – March 26-30, 2013, in one game at Tulane and two games at Missouri; and June 1-7, 2013, vs. Sam Houston and UL Lafayette in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, and vs. Oklahoma in the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional.

· Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson fired a complete-game shutout on Thursday night in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma … Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts … he threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes, and he retired 12 Oklahoma batters in a row to complete the outing … Anderson’s effort was the first complete-game shutout recorded by an LSU pitcher since April 24, 2018, when AJ Labas blanked Lamar in Baton Rouge … Anderson’s outing was the first nine-inning complete game recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 2, 2023, when Paul Skenes worked 9.0 innings and allowed two runs to defeat Tulane in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional … Anderson leads the SEC this season in wins (6) and innings pitched (47.1), and he is No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (75).

· Junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield helped lead LSU to a three-game sweep at No. 9 Oklahoma, hitting .500 (5-for-10) with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and a .545 on-base percentage … in Friday’s Game 2 win over the Sooners, Stanfield was 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored; his two-run double in the second inning gave LSU a 2-0 lead and proved to be the game-winning hit … in Thursday’s Game 1 win, he provided a crucial RBI double in the fifth inning to extend LSU’s lead to 2-0, which would be the eventual final score … for the entire week, he batted .385 (5-for-13) with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and a .467 on-base percentage.

· Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his sixth save of the season on Friday at No. 9 Oklahoma, blanking the Sooners on just two hits over 3.1 innings while recording no walks and five strikeouts … Evans entered the game in the sixth inning with LSU holding a 5-2 lead and preserved the win with the scoreless outing … he retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced, and the only OU baserunner in that stretch reached on an error … Evans is 1-0 this season with a 0.77 ERA and six saves in 10 appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 39 strikeouts in 23.1 innings … his total of six saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.