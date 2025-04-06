LSU Basketball Adds Summit League Player Of The Year Marquel Sutton From Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon continues the building of his 2025-26 roster with the addition of 2025 Summit League Player of the Year Marquel Sutton from the University of Omaha.

The 6-9 Sutton averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds in his senior season as the Mavericks won the regular season and tournament titles of the Summit League and advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

He shot 47.9 percent from the field (235-of-491) with 28 three-pointers and had six games of 20 points or more to close the regular season, including 36 points and 12 rebounds against South Dakota.

“We love the addition of Marquel Sutton to our program,” said Coach McMahon. “He is a high energy, versatile forward who plays with relentless effort on the court. Marquel is a strong finisher around the rim, skilled on the perimeter, and will impact our rebounding needs. We are excited to add an experienced winner and college graduate to our roster.”

Sutton started 99 games in his three-years at Omaha with 69 double figure scoring games including the last 17 games of his 2024-25 season. In his three years he has posted over 1,300 career points, 600 rebounds and 500 field goals. In three years at Omaha, he has averaged 31.0 minutes per game.

In 2024-25, Sutton finished third in the Summit League in scoring, second in rebounds and fourth in field goal percentage.

In 2023-24, Sutton had his best career field goal percentage season of 48.5 percent, making 161-of-332. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In his first season in Omaha, he averaged 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.

He started his college career at Connors State in Warner, Oklahoma where he averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds at the junior college. He shot over 56 percent from the field and scored in double-figures in 26 games and 10+ rebounds in 13 games.

In high school at Will Rogers High School in his home town of Tulsa, he averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds as a senior, earning All-State honors.

Sutton joins a transfer class at LSU that as of Sunday afternoon is ranked No. 3 by 247sports. The class also includes forward Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State), Thomas Dedan Jr. (UNLV), Rashad King (Northeastern) and Max Mackinnon (Portland).

LSU signed three high school players in the November early signing period — Jalen Reece (Orlando, Florida), Mazi Mosley (Los Angeles, California) and Matt Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania).