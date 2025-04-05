Parker Bracken Earns 100th Win As A Tiger

BATON ROUGE – With a Court 1 win over No. 8 Texas on Saturday, April 5th, Parker Bracken earned her 100th win in an LSU jersey. She becomes the third player in LSU Beach Volleyball history to have 100 overall wins in their career – Claire Coppola at 121 and Kristen Nuss at 139.

“Parker has already proven herself as one of the greatest players to put on an LSU jersey,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To add her 100th win to her already incredible college beach volleyball resume just shows how special she is. Parker has been playing in the top flights for her whole career. She has earned every win along the way. I’ve been so proud of her every step along the way as she’s grown and matured. This year’s growth has probably been the most impressive. Not only has she added to her already elite ability to play the game, but she has also become the caring and committed leader that our team needed to be their best. It has been an absolute honor to coach Parker for the last four years and I can’t wait to see how she finishes her career as a Tiger!”

Bracken is no stranger to success in her time as a Sandy Tig. In her freshman season, she earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman Team and earned AVCA Top Flight honors with partner Kylie Deberg on Court 2. In the 2023 season, Bracken went 28-10 overall with partner Grace Seits on Court 2 and had Top 20 wins against TCU, FSU, FAU, Hawaii, Georgia State, and Washington. Bracken also earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team with Seits on Court 2 in 2023. In her 2024 season campaign, Bracken added multiple accolades to her resume. She made the 2024 NCAA All-Tournament team, CCSA Pair of the Year with partner Reilly Allred, CCSA All-Tournament Team, and a CCSA Pair of the Week honor. In her final season as a Sandy Tig, Bracken has AVCA Top 20 wins over LMU, USC, Texas, California, and Hawaii and has earned CCSA Pair of the Week honors twice with partner Gabi Bailey.