LSU Completes Sweep of No. 9 Oklahoma, 3-2

NORMAN, Okla. – LSU redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores worked a career-high 5.0 innings Saturday as the fifth-ranked Tigers defeated No. 9 Oklahoma, 3-2, at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

LSU improved to 30-3 this season, 10-2 in the SEC, while Oklahoma dropped to 23-8 overall and 5-7 in conference play.

Saturday’s win completed a three-game sweep over the Sooners, marking the first time the Tigers swept a Top 10 team in an SEC road series since March 28-30, 1997, when No. 1 LSU swept No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tigers’ 30-3 mark through 33 games is LSU’s best since the 2013 team was 31-2 through 33 contests.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday when they travel to Thibodaux, La., to face Nicholls at Ray Didier Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on ESPN+.

Shores (5-1) limited the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 5.0 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

“Chase was great today, and he just keeps getting better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He just got to the next pitch every time today, and he did a great job. He continually got what he needed to do next very, very well.”

Right-hander Zac Cowan earned his fourth save of the season, working the final 4.0 innings and allowing just one unearned run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Malachi Witherspoon (2-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – one earned – on five hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch misplayed a ground ball hit by leftfielder Derek Curiel with the bases loaded, allowing two runs to score.

The Sooners narrowed the margin to 2-1 in the bottom of the second when an LSU passed ball allowed Oklahoma shortstop Jaxon Willits to score from third base.

Curiel’s two-out RBI double in the fourth extended the Tigers’ advantage to 3-1.

“That run ended up being the difference in the game,” Johnson said. “Awesome at-bat by Derek.”

Oklahoma scored an unearned run in the ninth and had runners on first and second with two outs, but Cowan retired designated hitter Trey Gambill on a fly ball to center field to end the game.