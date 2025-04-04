LSU Defeats Oklahoma, 10-2, Clinches Series

NORMAN, Okla. – Centerfielder Chris Stanfield collected four hits and four RBI Friday night as fifth-ranked LSU defeated No. 9 Oklahoma, 10-2, at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

LSU, which won its seventh straight game, improved to 29-3 overall and 9-2 in the SEC. Oklahoma dropped to 23-7 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

LSU’s 29-3 record is its best through 32 games since the 2013 Tigers posted a 30-2 mark in their first 32 contests.

The Tigers, who posted a 2-0 win over the Sooners on Thursday night, clinched an SEC road series win against a Top 10 team for the first time since March 25-27, 2022, when LSU won two of three games at Florida.

LSU and Oklahoma are scheduled to conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Stanfield paced LSU’s 15-hit output by going 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored.

Rightfielder Josh Pearson launched two solo homers, and second baseman Daniel Dickinson blasted his seventh dinger of the season in the LSU victory.

“I thought we played great tonight across the board,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We just played good baseball tonight; a great night by Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield, he was outstanding tonight. So, a really complete performance, and I’m proud of our team.”

Right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0) earned the win in his longest SEC outing of the season. He worked 5.2 innings and limited the Sooners to two unearned runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Right-hander Casan Evans picked up his sixth save of the year, working the final 3.1 innings and allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

“I thought Anthony got ahead more in the count as the game went along, and his ability to mix his pitches was excellent,” Johnson said. “A really, really good job by him tonight, and he keeps getting better.”

Oklahoma starting pitcher Cade Crossland (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs on six hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

LSU struck for four runs in the top of the second inning as Stanfield provided a two-run double, leftfielder Derek Curiel delivered an RBI double and first baseman Jared Jones lined an RBI single.

Oklahoma narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the third with a pair of unearned runs after an infield error, as designated hitter Trey Gambill lined an RBI single, and shortstop Jaxon Willits added a run-scoring double.

Pearson blasted his fourth homer of the year to lead off the fifth inning, giving the Tigers a 5-2 advantage.

LSU extended the lead to 6-2 in the seventh when Jones singled, moved to second on a Dickinson single, and scored when Oklahoma first baseman Dayton Tockey was charged with an error on a ground ball hit by shortstop Steven Milam.

The Tigers sealed the win with a four-run ninth inning as Pearson and Dickinson homered, and Stanfield smacked a two-run double.