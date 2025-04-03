LSU Gold
Baseball

Tigers Blank Sooners, 2-0; Anderson Tosses Complete-Game Shutout

Kade Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts. He threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes.

by Bill Franques
NORMAN, Okla. – LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson fired a brilliant five-hit shutout Thursday night as the fifth-ranked Tigers defeated No. 9 Oklahoma, 2-0, at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

LSU improved to 28-3 overall, 8-2 in the SEC, while Oklahoma dropped to 23-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Anderson (6-0) blanked the Sooners in the first complete-game shutout recorded by an LSU pitcher since April 24, 2018, when AJ Labas recorded a nine-inning shutout versus Lamar in Baton Rouge.

Anderson’s effort was the first complete game recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 2, 2023, when Paul Skenes worked nine innings and allowed two runs to defeat Tulane in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

“I thought Kade just hit another gear tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “That was literally the definition of getting better as the game goes along. He was pitching with great tempo and getting ahead in the count more as the game went along, and I didn’t think their hitters were seeing him very well.

“He was getting stronger, he was well-conditioned for it, and leaving him in the game was one of easiest decisions we’ve had in a tight game this year.”

After Oklahoma rightfielder Sam Christiansen doubled to lead off the sixth inning, Anderson retired 12 straight hitters to complete the superb outing.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Kyson Witherspoon (5-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

After Witherspoon retired the first two hitters in the top of the third inning, LSU staged a two-out rally to score the first run of the game. Leftfielder Derek Curiel doubled, and first baseman Jared Jones singled to give the Tigers a 1-0  advantage.

LSU increased the lead to 2-0 in the fifth when catcher Luis Hernandez lined a lead-off double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by third baseman Tanner Reaves, and scored on an RBI single by centerfielder Chris Stanfield.

Johnson lauded the work of LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie, who shared an emotional embrace with Anderson after the game.

“I believe Nate is the best pitching coach in college baseball,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there is any question about it, if you look over the past 18 years of his history of winning games and developing pitchers. He’s a great friend and the best pitching coach in college baseball.”

