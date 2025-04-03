vs. No. 23/24 Alabama

Alabama is on a four-game winning streak, including two wins against Georgia to win its first SEC series this season (loss series vs. Mississippi State and at Texas A&M). Bama is 4-3 when playing as the visiting team and 10-7 when you include neutral site games.

Offensively, Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC with a .340 batting average, No. 2 with 363 hits, and leads the league with 96 stolen bases. In the circle, the Crimson Tide has a 2.72 ERA with 200 strikeouts, allowing opposing batters a .242 average in 257.1 innings pitched (No. 1 in the SEC). In the field, Bama turns the most double plays in the SEC at 24, but has the second-most errors in the conference at 48.  

Freshman outfielder Audrey Vandagriff leads the team and ranks No. 7 in the SEC with a .459 batting average and a .555 on-base percentage. She has 50 hits and 38 runs, ranking No. 5 and No. 10 in the conference, respectively, and is the SEC leader with 45 stolen bases. Infielder Kali Heivilin follows with a .385 batting average on 40 hits, including a team-high 11 home runs. She has 33 RBI on the season.

Pitcher Jocelyn Briski (10-8) has a 2.58 ERA with 77 strikeouts, one solo shutout and three saves in 103.0 innings to lead the pitching staff. Catelyn Riley (8-1) has 42 strikeouts and a 2.62 ERA in 69.1 innings, and Emily Winstead has 38 strikeouts and a staff-low 2.43 ERA in 46.0 innings.