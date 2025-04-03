BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5/7 LSU will play in its fourth consecutive Top 25 series and third at Tiger Park when No. 23/24 Alabama comes to town April 4-6.

SEC Network + will stream the series opener at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 4, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard serving as the broadcasters before Beth Mowins and Michele Smith take over for the remainder of the series. Game two will be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 5, and the finale will air on ESPNU at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 6. Fans can catch Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, all weekend on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU (32-4, 6-3 SEC) holds a 47-43 advantage in the all-time series versus Alabama (27-13, 4-5 SEC), including a 25-13 record when playing at Tiger Park. The last time the two clubs played it was an instant classic, a 14-inning battle in the SEC Tournament where pitcher Sydney Berzon threw a complete game and fired off 208 pitches in a 3-2 victory for the Tigers. LSU and Alabama have split the last two three-game series (2022 and 2023), with each team winning on its home field (the 2022 series was played at Tiger Park).

The Tigers rallied for a 12-2 victory Tuesday night at McNeese by scoring 12 runs on 13 hits in the final two innings after dropping their weekend series against South Carolina. As a unit, LSU ranks in the Top 10 in the country with a .361 batting average (No. 9) and a .471 on-base percentage (No. 2). LSU has 321 hits, including 32 home runs, 283 runs and 252 RBI. The Tigers have 16 games with 10 or more hits and 15 with 10 or more runs this season.

Eight LSU starters bat over .330 and three over .400, beginning with infielder Danieca Coffey, who has a .461 batting average and ranks No. 9 in the NCAA with a .592 on-base percentage behind 47 hits and an SEC-leading 37 walks. Catcher Maci Bergeron and infielder Tori Edwards, becoming known as The Smash Sisters, have a .423 batting average and accounted for 21 of the club’s 32 home runs this season. Edwards leads the team with 13 homers and 53 RBI, and Bergeron has eight home runs and paces the team with six dingers against nationally ranked opponents.

LSU’s pitching staff ranks No. 8 in Division I softball with a 1.99 ERA behind 234 strikeouts and 11 shutouts this season. LSU has the second-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .195, allowing the second-least number of runs (79) and earned runs (63). Two-time All-American Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 14-2 record and has a 2.06 ERA (No. 9 in the SEC) with 78 strikeouts in 91.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (10-2) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 113 strikeouts, No. 8 with a 1.98 ERA, and has the lowest opposing batting average in the league at .145. Heavener has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.