BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU first baseman Jared Jones and left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson have been named by USA Baseball to the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

USA Baseball released the list Thursday, continuing the process of identifying the best amateur baseball player in the country for the 2025 season. The list features 45 of the nation’s top athletes from college and high school baseball.

The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue maintaining a rolling list of athletes throughout the season, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 18.

“We are honored to acknowledge the top forty-five amateur players in the nation for their stellar performances so far this season,” said USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler. “There is unbelievable talent up and down the entire amateur baseball landscape, and the players on this list represent the best of the best. We look forward to watching the rest of the season unfold as we move closer to naming the 47th winner of the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.”

Jones, a junior from Marietta, Ga., is hitting .402 this season with 10 doubles, 11 homers, 46 RBI and 40 runs scored. He is sixth in the nation in RBI, and he is No. 2 in the SEC in total bases (90), No. 2 in hits (47), No. 3 in runs scored, No. 4 in RBI, No. 4 in home runs, No. 4 in doubles, and No. 5 in slugging percentage (.769).

Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., is 5-0 this season with a 3.52 ERA in 38.1 innings, recording 10 walks and 61 strikeouts. He is No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts, and he is No. 6 in the league in innings pitched.

LSU has produced two Golden Spikes Award recipients in its history – right-handed pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989 and outfielder Dylan Crews in 2023.

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2025. Following the semifinalist announcement on May 18, baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com to help determine the finalists and winner. The 2025 Golden Spikes Award winner will be announced in late June in conjunction with the end of the amateur baseball season.

To stay up to date on the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and Twitter/X.