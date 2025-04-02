Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 41 Arkansas; No. 22 Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-13, 0-10 SEC) is hitting the road to Fayetteville to face No. 41 Arkansas (15-11, 3-8 SEC) on Thursday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Following Thursday’s match at the Billingsley Tennis Center, the Tigers will head to Oklahoma to take on the No. 22 Sooners (13-6, 6-4 SEC) on Sunday, April 5 at noon CT.

The Tigers head into this weekend looking to bounce back from their match against Florida last Thursday.

Against the Gators, Andrej Loncarevic took down No. 113 Henry Jefferson at the No. 4 court. The freshman won in two straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3, marking his second ranked win of the season. Loncarevic currently leads the team in singles wins and is seeking his 13th win of dual play.

Enzo Kohlmann also secured a singles win against Florida after taking down Tanapatt Nirundorn. Despite Nirundorn claiming the first set, Kohlmann fought back to claim the last two sets resulting in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The Razorbacks enter this weekend after a weekend on the road. Arkansas fell to Mississippi State and Auburn before securing a win over Alabama State. In series history, the Tigers lead 21-10 over the Razorbacks.

Oklahoma secured wins over Alabama and Ole Miss this past weekend. This will mark the first time the Tigers and the Sooners face each other since 1982. In all match history, LSU leads with a record of 5-1.

