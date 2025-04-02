LSU Basketball Roster Building Continues With the Signing of Guard Rashad King

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has added another piece to his 2025-26 men’s basketball roster with the addition of guard Rashad King.

The 6-6 native of Evans, Georgia, who completed his third season at Northeastern in 2023-24, was a 2025 All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team selections and a 2025 NABC North Atlantic District First Team selection.

King started all 32 games a year ago for the Huskies, leading the team in scoring average at 18.5 points per game. In league play, he averaged 19.4 points per game. King had 14 games of 20 points or more overall, including seven 25+ point games. He led the team with 106 assists, ninth in the conference. He was the sixth Northeastern player since 2000 to record 500 points and 100 assists in the same year.

“We’re excited to welcome Rashad King to the LSU basketball family,” Coach McMahon. “We love Rashad’s 6-6 frame at the guard position. He scored the ball at all 3-levels this season, was excellent on the defensive glass, and also showcased his playmaking and defensive abilities. I love the character and leadership he will bring to the program. We look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge.”

King also averaged 6.1 rebounds a season, finished with an assists average of 3.3 and led the team with 46 steals. He shot 44.9 percent from the field (208-of-463) and made 44 three-pointers. He posted an 85.3 percent rating from the free throw line making 133-of-156 attempts.

With 28 double figure scoring games in his junior season, he has a college career total of 39 over three years.

In his sophomore season (2023-24) at Northeastern he played in 31 games (20 starts), averaging 8.3 points per game with 10 double figure games.

Over three seasons, he has played in 92 career games with 63 starts and 68 total three-point field goals.

Prior to attending Northeastern, he played for Evans High School in Georgia, where he was a starter for two years and captained the team his second season, earning first team all-conference and honorable mention all-state. He played AAU for AC Georgia where he averaged 15.8 points per game, seven rebounds and five assists.

King joins transfer portal signees Michael Nwoko, who transferred from Mississippi State, and guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of UNLV.

LSU previously in the early signing period inked high school prospects Jalen Reece (Orlando, Florida), Mazi Mosley (Los Angeles, California) and Matt Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania).