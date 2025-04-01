Tiger Basketball's Cam Carter To Participate In Final Four Week Events In San Antonio

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball player Cam Carter will take part in two events during NCAA Final Four week in San Antonio – Thursday’s State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships and Friday’s Reese’s NABC College All-Star Game.

Carter is competing in the 3-point portion of Thursday’s event which is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and will be televised on ESPN. Friday’s game will be held on the NCAA Final Four floor at the Alamodome and is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

The senior from Donaldsonville had a good season from distance for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season, making 80 3-pointers, good enough for the sixth all-time at LSU and the most since Marcus Thornton made 90 in the 2007-08 season for an LSU player.

In his four years, Carter made 180 total three-pointers, shooting 39.2 percent this season (80-of-204) and 180-of-520 (34.6 percent) for his career.

Carter had a good year for the Tigers, topping the 1,000-point mark for scoring in his career at the end of the 2024 portion of the schedule and finishing with 1,311 points for 129 career games. He started the last 102 games, including all 32 at LSU, where he averaged a career best 16.4 points a game to go with a 4.1 rebound average. He also averaged 2.5 assists a game, playing an average of 33.2 minutes a contest.

Complete rosters for the 3-point championships and the all-star game are expected to be released later on Tuesday.