Jelani Watkins Earns Second Freshman of the Week Honor From SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Jelani Watkins was honored with his second Freshman of the Week honor of 2025 by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Watkins earned this week’s honor from the SEC after clocking a nation lead in his collegiate 100-meter debut. The freshman made his way to a time of 10.01 seconds (+2.1 m/s), just over the wind-legal limit of 2.0 m/s. Watkins finished taking second next to the World-Championship competitor Eddie Nketia by just .004 of a second. The time tied him with Nketia for the national lead and makes him the sole leader of the SEC.

He previously earned a freshman honor in the indoor season after clocking a PR and tying the No. 7 time in LSU performance-list history of 6.63a in the 60 meter. That week he clocked a blazing time of 20.85a in the 200 meter.

Watkins will look to continue his improvement in Long Beach, Calif., this weekend as the Tigers take on the Battle on the Beach.

