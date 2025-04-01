Finlason and Baker Earn CCSA Pair of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE—Tatum Finlason and Kate Baker, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 1 pair, went 3-1 over the weekend at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Tuesday. The pair upset No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 USC and No. 9 Long Beach State.

Baker, a New Orleans native, has continued to make strides in her redshirt sophomore season for LSU Beach Volleyball. After redshirting in 2023, Baker competed in five matches during the 2024 season, primarily on Court 5 alongside partner Brooke Blutreich, finishing with a 2-3 overall record. A decorated prep athlete, Baker was the 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and Division I Player of the Year, leading St. Mary’s Dominican High School to its first-ever state championship while earning MVP honors.

Finlason is making a name for herself in the purple and gold in her second year with the Sandy Tigs. In 2025, she has an overall record of 14-9 with AVCA Top 20 wins against USC, UCLA, Long Beach State, and Florida State. Prior to her time at LSU, Finlason completed her high school career at Cayman International School in George Town, Cayman Islands, after previously competing in Toronto. Was named 2019 MVP and led her team to a district championship. Also participated in basketball and tennis, earning Honor Roll Sport recognition in both 2021 and 2022.

Over Friday, the pair had three straight wins over AVCA Top 10 opponents. Finlason and Baker started off day one with a win over No. 4 USC to clinch the upset for the Sandy Tigs. In a game that went to extra points in multiple sets, the pair won Court 4 in three sets; 1-19, 27-29, and 21-19, to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over the Trojans.

After a break, Finalson and Baker faced off against No. 1 UCLA and won their court, but the match ultimately fell in the Bruins’ favor, 3-2. Finlason and Baker put up the first of two points for LSU winning Court 4; 21-19 and 21-19.

After a rain delay, LSU faced No. 9 Long Beach State under the lights in Death Volley. With the match being tied 1-1. Finlason and Baker won Court 4; 21-12 and 21-19, to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead that eventually led to LSU winning the duel score, 3-1.

The Sandy Tigs are on the road to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational, April 4-5. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 8 Texas, No. 15 FAU and South Florida over the course of the weekend.