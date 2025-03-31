March 31 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 26-3

SEC: 7-2

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

March 25 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE (W, 17-4 – 7 innings)

March 27 (Thu.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 8-6)

March 28 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 2-1)

March 29 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 17-8)

This Week’s Schedule

April 1 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

April 4 (Thu.) – at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

April 5 (Fri.) – at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

April 6 (Sat.) – at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU’s 26-3 overall record is its best through 29 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 27-2 mark through 29 games … LSU’s 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record.

• LSU is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .338 mark … the Tigers also lead the league in hits (324) and doubles (71), and LSU is No. 4 in the nation in hits and No. 5 in doubles … LSU is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in on-base percentage (.456) and No. 3 in the league and No. 4 in the nation in runs scored (289) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (333) and No. 4 in the league in opponent batting average (.216) … LSU is No. 5 in the nation in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (12.2).

• LSU first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in hits (46), No. 3 in RBI (45), No. 3 in total bases (86), No. 5 in batting average (.404), No. 5 in runs scored (37), No. 5 in home runs (10), No. 5 in doubles (10) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.754) … leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in walks (29), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.555), No. 4 in batting average (.408), No. 4 in runs (38) and No. 6 in hits (42)

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated Mississippi State on Friday, working 5.0 innings and limiting the Bulldogs to just one unearned run on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts … Eyanson’s 12 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game this season and the most by any SEC pitcher in last weekend’s league games … he increased his season strikeouts total to 58, and he is No. 5 in the SEC in strikeouts and No. 6 in the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.11) … Eyanson improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 3.89 ERA with 11 walks and 58 strikeouts in 37.0 innings.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson helped lead LSU to four wins in four games last week, batting .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and five runs … in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Mississippi State, Dickinson hit .385 (5-for-13) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs … with LSU trailing Mississippi State, 6-2, in the fifth inning of Game 1 on Thursday, Dickinson launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run homer to narrow the deficit to 6-5 and spark the Tigers’ 8-6 comeback victory … he was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s win over the Bulldogs with a double, three RBI and two runs … he is hitting .362 this season with nine doubles, seven homers, 35 RBI and 36 runs … Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.531), No. 7 in the league in runs scored and No. 8 in RBI.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his fifth save of the season on Friday versus Mississippi State, working a career-long 4.0 innings to preserve a 2-1 LSU victory … Evans entered the game with a runner at first base and nobody out in the sixth inning with the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, and he blanked the Bulldogs for the remainder of the contest, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts … he fired a career-high 72 pitches in the outing and lowered his cumulative ERA to 0.90 … Evans is 1-0 this season with five saves in nine appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 20.0 innings … his total of five saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.