Baseball

March 31 Baseball National Rankings, Report

This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 26-3
SEC: 7-2

Last Week’s Results (4-0)
March 25 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE (W, 17-4 – 7 innings)
March 27 (Thu.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 8-6)
March 28 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 2-1)
March 29 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE (W, 17-8)

This Week’s Schedule
April 1 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
April 4 (Thu.) – at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
April 5 (Fri.) – at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
April 6 (Sat.) – at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update
• LSU’s 26-3 overall record is its best through 29 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 27-2 mark through 29 games … LSU’s 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record.

• LSU is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .338 mark … the Tigers also lead the league in hits (324) and doubles (71), and LSU is No. 4 in the nation in hits and No. 5 in doubles … LSU is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in on-base percentage (.456) and No. 3 in the league and No. 4 in the nation in runs scored (289) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (333) and No. 4 in the league in opponent batting average (.216) … LSU is No. 5 in the nation in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (12.2).

• LSU first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in hits (46), No. 3 in RBI (45), No. 3 in total bases (86), No. 5 in batting average (.404), No. 5 in runs scored (37), No. 5 in home runs (10), No. 5 in doubles (10) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.754) … leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in walks (29), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.555), No. 4 in batting average (.408), No. 4 in runs (38) and No. 6 in hits (42)

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated Mississippi State on Friday, working 5.0 innings and limiting the Bulldogs to just one unearned run on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts … Eyanson’s 12 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game this season and the most by any SEC pitcher in last weekend’s league games … he increased his season strikeouts total to 58, and he is No. 5 in the SEC in strikeouts and No. 6 in the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.11) … Eyanson improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 3.89 ERA with 11 walks and 58 strikeouts in 37.0 innings.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson helped lead LSU to four wins in four games last week, batting .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and five runs … in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Mississippi State, Dickinson hit .385 (5-for-13) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs … with LSU trailing Mississippi State, 6-2, in the fifth inning of Game 1 on Thursday, Dickinson launched a two-out, two-strike, three-run homer to narrow the deficit to 6-5 and spark the Tigers’ 8-6 comeback victory … he was 3-for-5 in Saturday’s win over the Bulldogs with a double, three RBI and two runs … he is hitting .362 this season with nine doubles, seven homers, 35 RBI and 36 runs … Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.531), No. 7 in the league in runs scored and No. 8 in RBI.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his fifth save of the season on Friday versus Mississippi State, working a career-long 4.0 innings to preserve a 2-1 LSU victory … Evans entered the game with a runner at first base and nobody out in the sixth inning with the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, and he blanked the Bulldogs for the remainder of the contest, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts … he fired a career-high 72 pitches in the outing and lowered his cumulative ERA to 0.90 … Evans is 1-0 this season with five saves in nine appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 20.0 innings … his total of five saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 31, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Tennessee 1 1 1 1
Arkansas 2 2 3 2
Texas 3 5 5 5
Georgia 4 3 2 3
LSU 5 7 7 6
Florida State 6 4 6 4
Clemson 7 6 4 7
Alabama 8 8 8 8
Oklahoma 9 10 9 9
Ole Miss 10 9 16 10
North Carolina 11 19 23 14
Oregon State 12 11 13 11
UC Irvine 13 12 12 13
Louisville 14 18 18
Auburn 15 16 14 17
Vanderbilt 16 23 21 20
UCLA 17 14 10 15
Wake Forest 18 24 23
Dallas Baptist 19 17 17 19
Troy 20 20 18 21
Oregon 21 15 15 12
Arizona 22 20
Kansas 23
Southern Miss 24 13 16
Virginia Tech 25
Coastal Carolina 21 19 24
Kansas State 22
Arizona State 24 25
Georgia Tech 25 22 22
West Virginia 11 25

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6
April 7
April 14
April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

Related Stories

Tigers Defeat Mississippi State, 17-8, To Earn Series Sweep

Tigers Defeat Mississippi State, 17-8, To Earn Series Sweep

LSU improved to 26-3 overall, 7-2 in the SEC, while Mississippi State dropped to 16-12 overall and 1-8 in conference play. Saturday’s game was scheduled to being at 6 p.m. CT, but inclement weather delayed the start until 9:36 p.m., and the game ended at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.
Saturday Night LSU-Mississippi State Game to Start at 9:30 p.m. CT

Saturday Night LSU-Mississippi State Game to Start at 9:30 p.m. CT

.
LSU Edges Mississippi St., 2-1, to Clinch Series Victory; Game 3 Moved to 6 p.m. CT Saturday

LSU Edges Mississippi St., 2-1, to Clinch Series Victory; Game 3 Moved to 6 p.m. CT Saturday

The teams return for the series finale at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.