2025 WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced; Five Tigers Combined For 14 Honors

Pittsburgh, PA – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced the 2025 WCGA Regular Season All-Americans on Monday, which celebrates the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I, II, and III gymnastics.

These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the regular season and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.

First Team All-America honors are awarded to the top eight finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four events plus the all-around, while Second Team All-America are awarded to the ninth through sixteenth performers on each event. All honorees are determined by NQS at the conclusion of the regular season.

LSU combined for 14 regular season All-America honors in 2025 across five gymnasts, matching the program record for the most honors in a single season set in 2018. There are now 341 All-America honors in LSU history.

Haleigh Bryant, already the gymnast with the most All-America honors in LSU history, added three more honors to her decorated resume on vault, beam and floor this year, including first team honors on vault and floor with her NQS of 9.925 and 9.945 on each event, respectively.

The graduate student and fifth-year senior out of Cornelius, North Carolina, now owns 30 All-America honors in her career, with 17 of those coming in the regular season, extending her lead at the top. Sarah Finnegan and Rheagan Courville sit in second with 23 honors.

Kailin Chio took home All-America honors on every event and the all-around in her first regular season with the Tigers, the most by any Tiger in their debut season. The Henderson, Nevada, native was also one of only four gymnasts in the nation to earn All-America honors on every event and the all-around this year.

Chio finished as one of the top eight performers in the country on two events and in the all-around, earning first team on VT (9.955), BB (9.935) and AA (39.670). The freshman finished with the second highest NQS on vault in the country.

Aleah Finnegan claimed four regular season All-America honors this year on vault, beam, floor and the all-around, moving her career total to 12, which is tied with Susan Jackson for the ninth-most honors in LSU history. The senior from Missouri finished amongst the top all-arounders in the country with her NQS of 39.645.

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, McClain earned her fifth honor this year on bars, her second on the event. The sophomore has ranked amongst the top bars performers in the country all year long, finishing the regular season with an NQS of 9.925

Amari Drayton, the sophomore out of Spring, Texas, earned her first career All-America honor for her performance on floor this year, finishing the regular season ranked at No. 11 with her NQS of 9.935.

2025 WCGA Regular Season All-America Honors:

All-Around First Team

Jade Carey 39.775 Oregon State Leanne Wong 39.695 Florida Jordan Bowers 39.695 Oklahoma Faith Torres 39.695 Oklahoma Kailin Chio 39.670 LSU Selena Harris-Miranda 39.670 Florida Mya Lauzon 39.665 California Aleah Finnegan 39.645 LSU

All-Around Second Team

Grace McCallum 39.610 Utah Makenna Smith 39.600 Utah Jordan Chiles 39.575 UCLA Gabby Gladieux 39.535 Alabama Lilly Hudson 39.530 Alabama Audrey Davis 39.525 Oklahoma Amari Celestine 39.515 Missouri Madelyn Williams 39.515 California

Vault First Team

Selena Harris-Miranda 9.965 Florida Kailin Chio 9.955 LSU Faith Torrez 9.950 Oklahoma Makenna Smith 9.935 Utah Nikki Smith 9.935 Michigan State Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State Jordan Chiles 9.925 UCLA Isabella Magnelli 9.925 Kentucky Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU

Vault Second Team

Aleah Finnegan 9.920 LSU Leanne Wong 9.920 Florida Anna Roberts 9.915 Stanford Keira Wells 9.915 Oklahoma Lily Pederson 9.915 Oklahoma Chae Campbell 9.910 UCLA Olivia Zsarmani 9.910 Michigan State Jade Carey 9.910 Oregon State

Uneven Bars First Team

Audrey Davis 9.960 Oklahoma Grace McCallum 9.955 Utah Leanne Wong 9.955 Florida Mara Titarsolej 9.945 Missouri Lali Dekanoidze 9.945 North Carolina Madelyn Williams 9.945 California Jordan Chiles 9.940 UCLA Frida Esparza 9.940 UCLA Selena Harris-Miranda 9.940 Florida Jade Carey 9.940 Oregon State

Uneven Bars Second Team

Jordan Bowers 9.935 Oklahoma Lily Pederson 9.930 Oklahoma Lily Smith 9.930 Georgia Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State Konnor McClain 9.925 LSU Kailin Chio 9.920 LSU Faith Torrez 9.920 Oklahoma Mya Lauzon 9.920 California Ui Soma 9.920 Stanford

Balance Beam First Team

Jade Carey 9.975 Oregon State Helen Hu 9.970 Missouri Faith Torrez 9.960 Oklahoma Grace McCallum 9.940 Utah Jordan Bowers 9.940 Oklahoma Kailin Chio 9.935 LSU Emma Malabuyo 9.935 UCLA Isabella Magnelli 9.935 Kentucky

Balance Beam Second Team

Brenna Neault 9.925 Stanford Leanne Wong 9.925 Florida Mya Lauzon 9.925 California Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU Chloe Negrete 9.925 North Carolina State Aleah Finnegan 9.925 LSU Ciena Alipio 9.915 UCLA Camie Winger 9.915 Utah Chae Campbell 9.915 UCLA Jocelyn Roberson 9.915 Arkansas Avery Neff 9.915 Utah

Floor First Team

Jordan Chiles 9.970 UCLA Faith Torrez 9.970 Oklahoma Jordan Bowers 9.960 Oklahoma Brooklyn Moors 9.960 UCLA Gabby Gladieux 9.955 Alabama Mya Lauzon 9.955 California Jade Carey 9.950 Oregon State Lilly Hudson 9.945 Alabama Haleigh Bryant 9.945 LSU

Floor Second Team