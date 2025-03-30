Tigers Defeat Mississippi State, 17-8, To Earn Series Sweep

BATON ROUGE, La. – First baseman Jared Jones highlighted an eight-run LSU first inning Saturday night with a two-run homer and an RBI single, as the fifth-ranked Tigers defeated Mississippi State, 17-8, to complete a three-game Southeastern Conference sweep.

LSU improved to 26-3 overall, 7-2 in the SEC, while Mississippi State dropped to 16-12 overall and 1-8 in conference play.

Saturday’s game was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT, but inclement weather delayed the start until 9:36 p.m., and the game ended at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

The Tigers bolted to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with Jones providing the first two runs with his 10th homer of the year. Jones, who also provided an RBI single in the first inning, finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored.

“It’s a big deal to sweep a very talented team like Mississippi State,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m proud of the team and very thankful to all of the fans who stayed for the game and kept a great energy going. It was a long night, but I’m very, very pleased with our team.

“That first inning was maybe one of the best offensive innings I’ve ever seen in my entire career. Considering the circumstance with the rain delay, the readiness of the team, the ability to get eight runs on the board right away was really impressive.”

The first inning also featured a two-run single by designated hitter Ethan Frey and RBI singles from centerfielder Chris Stanfield and leftfielder Derek Curiel.

LSU finished with 19 hits in the game, with Jones, Stanfield, catcher Luis Hernandez and second baseman Daniel Dickinson contributing three hits apiece.

LSU left-hander Conner Ware (4-0) who started the fifth inning in relief of starter Chase Shores, was credited with the win, as he worked 1.0 scoreless inning with no hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Mississippi State starter Karson Ligon (2-4) suffered the loss, as he allowed eight runs – seven earned – on seven hits in 0.2 inning with no walks and no strikeouts.

Shores worked the first 4.0 innings for the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

LSU’s bullpen featured a strong outing from right-hander Jaden Noot, who blanked the Bulldogs over the final 2.0 innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.