No. 11 LSU Women's Golf Team Starts Final Regular Season Tournament Friday At Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11 LSU women’s golf team begins play Friday in its final regular season event, the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

The tournament is a 54-hole event that runs through Sunday at the Jack Nicklaus designed course along the banks of Lake Keowee at one of the most popular private courses in South Carolina.

The Tigers have moved up 12 spots in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings in the past five weeks (since Feb. 19) when they were 23rd. Since then LSU had a rallying win in the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate against a strong field and then posted a good second behind Texas in the Betsy Rawls Invitational in its last start on March 17-18.

Now they come to a tournament they have had good results in the past.

In the last three years, the Tigers have posted a win, a second and a third-place finish as a team, finishing third a year ago. Former LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad won or shared the title each of the last three renewals of the event.

Joining the Tigers and host Clemson (ranked 38th) in the field are: No. 2 Arkansas, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 23 Michigan State, No. 24 Ohio State, No. 32 Tennessee, No. 33 SMU, Miami, Penn State, Maryland, North Carolina Wilmington, Harvard, Nebraska and Louisville.

LSU will have the lineup that has been in play the last couple of tournaments with freshmen Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, junior Taylor Riley and seniors Aine Donegan and Else Svensson. Edit Hertzman will will playing in the individual competition.

Tejedo is ranked No. 13 in the Scoreboard rankings with five top five finishes in eight stroke play events with Donegan at No. 58 and Widal at No. 85.

For the Swedish freshman Widal, it has been a strong March as she has from come 394 in the rankings at the start of February to 122 on March 12 to 92 on March 19 and her present rank of 85 on Wednesday. In her last three starts, she has finished third in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, T1 in the Tulane Classic and sixth in the Betsy Rawls Invitational.

LSU will be in the last wave off the first tee on Friday at 9 a.m. CT, playing with Ohio State, Miami and Penn State.

Live scoring for the tournament is available on Scoreboard by Clippd and the Clemson Invitational tab under tournaments.