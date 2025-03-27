UPDATE at 5:44 p.m. CT on March 28: Lightning then rain has delayed first pitch to no earlier than 5:57 p.m. CT. Follow @LSUsoftball for updates.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Third-ranked LSU will host a Top 10 series when No. 10/11 South Carolina comes to town for a three-game series during Teal Weekend, March 28-30 at Tiger Park.

All three games in the series will be televised, and Tiffany Greene and Madison Shipman will call the action. SEC Network will air Friday’s series opener and game two on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT, respectively, and the series finale will be at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 30 on ESPN2. Fans can also listen by tuning in to the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Garrett Walvoord.

Saturday will be a special day at Tiger Park for the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game / All for Alex game when the SEC softball community unites, and all 15 teams participate by wearing teal for the “All for Alex” campaign, honoring the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox. Before the game, the 13th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk will take place after a short ceremony that begins at 9:30 a.m. CT at Tiger Park. Willing participants can register for the mile-and-a-half walk on Saturday morning at Tiger Park.

LSU (30-2, 5-1 SEC) leads South Carolina (25-6, 2-4 SEC) in the all-time series 53-21, including a 28-6 mark when playing at Tiger Park. The Tigers have won the last three series dating back to 2019 and eight of the last 10 games versus the Gamecocks.

LSU defeated Georgia in a three-game series 2-1 in Athens last weekend and began this week with a rally to defeat UL Lafayette for a second time this season with an 11-4 victory Tuesday night in Lafayette, La. LSU has one of the top offenses in the country, ranking inside the top 10 with a .480 on-base percentage (No. 3), a .365 batting average (No. 7) and 166 walks (No. 3). In the SEC, LSU has 285 hits (No. 6), 256 runs (No. 4) and 226 RBI (No. 4).

Eight LSU starters bat over .330 and five at .400 or better, beginning with infielder Danieca Coffey, who ranks No. 4 in the NCAA with a .616 on-base percentage and No. 4 in the SEC with a .483 batting average. Coffey ranks No. 2 in the SEC leader with 34 walks and has a team-high 43 hits and 35 runs scored. The Smash Sisters, comprised of catcher Maci Bergeron (.453 avg.) and infielder Tori Edwards (.419 avg.), has accounted for 18 of the club’s 26 home runs this season, while infielders Sierra Daniel (.404) and Avery Hodge (.400) round out the club’s .400 hitters.

The Tigers’ pitching staff sits at No. 3 in Division I softball with a 1.79 ERA behind 208 strikeouts and 11 shutouts this season. LSU has allowed the second-least number of runs (65) and earned runs (50) in the SEC. Two-time All-American Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 13-1 record and has a 1.78 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (9-1) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 95 strikeouts and has turned in four games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She also has the second-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .140.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.