vs. No. 10/11 South Carolina

South Carolina has won five of its last six games, including a 6-0 victory at home against Clemson Tuesday night. The Gamecocks were swept in their SEC opening series against Oklahoma (March 7-9), with each game decided by one run. South Carolina responded by defeating Georgia 2-1 in its three-game series on March 14-16.

South Carolina has a team batting average of .335 behind 261 hits, including a league-high 67 doubles. Utility player Quincee Lilio leads the team with a .448 batting average and 43 hits, and infielder Arianna Rodi (.394) has a team-high 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 30 walks and a .930 slugging percentage.

In the circle, the Gamecocks have a 2.80 ERA and 174 strikeouts, allowing opposing offenses a .234 batting average. Jori Heard (10-2) is the club’s ace with a 2.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76.2 innings, and Nealy Lamb (9-0) follows with a 2.63 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45.1 frames.