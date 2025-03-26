LSU Golfer Algot Kleen Moves Up To No. 9 In PGA Tour University Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s golf senior Algot Kleen moved inside the top 10 in the 2025 PGA Tour University rankings announced on Wednesday.

Kleen moved up three spots in this week’s rankings to ninth, the biggest jump of any golfer in the top 20 of the rankings.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking is the official ranking system of PGA TOUR University. It is designed to identify and rank NCAA Division-I collegiate players competing in Eligible Tournaments based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on their average performance in Eligible Tournaments.

The ranking period for the Class of 2025 began in Week 23 of 2023 through May 26, 2025.

At the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship, the top-25 eligible players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn status on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, or PGA TOUR Americas.

Kleen is presently ranked No. 6 in the NCAA performance rankings in the 2024-25 wraparound season with a win and three top three finishes. Since the start of March, he has moved from No. 12 to No. 6. He was second in LSU’s last event in California, the Pauma Valley Invitational.

Kleen, from Fiskebackskil, Sweden, who transferred from East Tennessee State to join first-year LSU Coach Jake Amos, also has his best ranking ever in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at No. 25. He is also on the watchlist for the Haskins Award.

The Tigers, ranked No. 6 nationally in the performance rankings, and Kleen will be back in action at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida beginning on Sunday, April 6.