LSU Signs Three-Time Texas Individual XC Champion Micaela Villarreal

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Micaela Villarreal, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

The Class of 2025 signee, Micaela Villarreal, will be another big addition to Coach Houston Franks’ depth on the distance squad. Franks had already added Michelle Daigle and Macey Theriot to the class weeks ago, which comes a year after a stacked 2024 class.

A San Antonio native, Villareal is in her final outdoor season of competition at Antonian College Preparatory HS. Most notably she is a three-time individual state champion in cross country. She claimed the 2024 XC TAPPS state title with a time of 11:35.7 (2 mile) in 2024, also claiming gold in 2023 and 2022 after finishing runner-up as a freshman in 2021.

In track and field, she is a four-time TAPPS state champion, last claiming gold outdoors in the 800 meter and 3200 meter in 2023. She also took gold in the 1600 meter and 3200m as a sophomore in 2022.

In her final year of high school, Villareal holds personal bests of 2:15.32 in the 800m, 4:52.26 in the 1500m, 10:23.46 in the 3000m, and 10:46.06 in the 3200m. In cross country she holds a personal-best times of 11:35.2 in the 2 mile and 17:45.5 in the 5000 meter.

