Tigers Defeat UL-Lafayette, 17-4, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fifth-ranked LSU erupted for nine runs in the first inning Tuesday night, as the Tigers posted a 17-4 win over UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 23-3 on the season, while UL Lafayette dropped to 11-15.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Thursday when they play host to Mississippi State in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

First baseman Jared Jones paced the Tigers’ 11-hit output by producing five RBI, including a grand slam in the first inning. The grand slam was the second of Jones’ career, and he is now No. 7 on LSU’s all-time homers list with 51 career dingers.

Freshman catcher Cade Arrambide was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and three RBI, and second baseman Tanner Reaves blasted a two-run homer.

The home runs by Jones and Arrambide highlighted LSU’s nine-run first inning, which also included an RBI double by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run double by designated hitter Ethan Frey.

“I think that first inning was one of the best I remember in a long time,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “This team has had a ton of great offense this year, but that was a great start tonight. We capitalized on some free passes, and obviously the homers and extra-base hits were great. I’m really pleased with a lot of what the guys did tonight.”

LSU right-hander Jaden Noot (2-0) earned the win, as he worked the first 3.0 innings and limited the Cajuns to one earned run on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

UL Lafayette starter Andrew Hermann (2-2) was charged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on five hits in 0.2 inning with two walks and one strikeout.