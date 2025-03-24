LSU Gymnastics Earns First-Ever No. 1 Seed In 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team will enter the NCAA postseason as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history as they earned their 40th straight regional berth on Monday. The Tigers will begin their journey to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships at the Penn State Regional beginning on Thursday, April 3.

LSU (1), Michigan State (8), Kentucky (9) and Arkansas (16) are the four teams that earned a national seed in the Penn State Regional. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and West Virginia make up the remainder of the teams competing at Rec Hall in University Park.

This year’s NCAA Regional berth for the Tigers marks their 42nd overall appearance in the postseason. LSU owns 31 NCAA Championships appearances and 14 NCAA Regional championships in program history.



All nine teams from the Southeastern Conference were awarded National Seeds for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

“It’s great for our program to get that No. 1 seed, but we haven’t arrived yet. Every draw at this time of the year is going to be tough and regionals is probably the hardest part of our postseason format since we changed to the two-day format,” said head coach Jay Clark. “This is the first round of the championship in our minds, so we just have to stick to our process. If we can stay in the mindset of enjoying the process, we’ll be in a good spot. The pursuit of our goals is the most important part.”

The top 36 teams, based on the National Qualifying Score (NQS), were selected for regional competition at the four predetermined sites (Alabama, Washington, Utah and Penn State). The NCAA committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket, while teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. The NQS at the time of selections will be maintained for seeding throughout the championships.

LSU improved their NQS to 198.115 following the 2025 SEC Championships in Birmingham last Saturday, where they claimed their sixth conference title to earn the No. 1 spot in the national rankings. They jumped Oklahoma for the top spot in the rankings, who previously held the No. 1 spot the entire pre and regular season prior to the conference championships.

No. 1 LSU will open regional competition in the second session of the NCAA Second Round at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 3 against No. 16 Arkansas, Michigan and the winner of the first round play-in round between Maryland and West Virginia on Wednesday, April 2.

No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Kentucky, Ohio State and Penn State will compete in the first session on Thursday. The top two teams from each session of second round competition on Thursday will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 5, which is set for 4 p.m. CT.

The top two finishers in Saturday’s regional final will receive an automatic berth to the national championships in Fort Worth from April 17-19 in Dickies Arena. At the national championships, semifinal team, all-around competition and individual event specialist finals will be conducted in two sessions. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition.

Both Semifinals on Thursday, April 17 will air on ESPN2, and the National Championship on Saturday, April 19 will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. CT on ABC. All regional competition can be viewed on ESPN+.

For tickets and information regarding the national collegiate women’s gymnastics championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2025 national collegiate women’s gymnastics championships bracket is available at ncaa.com.

2025 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Sites:

Alabama Regional (University of Alabama, host)

No. 11 Alabama

No. 6 California

Clemson

No. 3 Florida

Iowa

North Carolina

NC State

No. 14 Oregon State

Rutgers

Pennsylvania Regional (Penn State University, host)

No. 16 Arkansas

No. 9 Kentucky

No. 1 LSU

Maryland

Michigan

No. 8 Michigan State

Ohio State

Penn State

West Virginia

Washington Regional (University of Washington, host)

Arizona

Arizona State

No. 15 Auburn

No. 10 Georgia

Illinois

No. 7 Missouri

Nebraska

No. 2 Oklahoma

UC Davis

Utah Regional (University of Utah, host)

Boise State

Brigham Young

Denver

Minnesota

Southern Utah

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

Utah State