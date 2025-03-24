LSU Advances to Sweet Sixteen With 101-71 Win Over Florida State

BATON ROUGE – LSU only led by one point at the half on Monday against Florida State, but the Tigers surged in the second half to win, 101-71, clinching its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

LSU is set to face NC State this weekend in the Spokane 1 Regional. The Tigers defeated the Wolfpack back in November, 82-65, in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

“We don’t play to just get to a Sweet 16 at LSU women’s basketball anymore,” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Not that we take it for granted, but our goal every year is just to make a run and see if you can get to another Final Four and see if you can upset somebody you’re not supposed to upset. We weren’t talked about at all when we won it two years ago. So let’s go see what we can do.”

LSU’s post presence was strong against FSU, both posting near triple doubles. Aneesah Morrow finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Sa’Myah Smith had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history a post duo recorded two 20-point double-doubles with at least 5 assists. They also combined for only three turnovers.

Mikaylah Williams shot the lights out. She scored a team-high 28 points and was 10-12 (3-3 3FG). Flau’Jae Johnson scored 13 points.

LSU played great all-around. The Tigers, who scored 100+ in consecutive NCAA Tournament games for the first time in program history, set a NCAA Tournament program record with 29 assists. LSU also had 12 steals and committed only 11 turnovers. The Tigers were a scorching 56.2 percent from the field.

“Winning and having everybody score the ball and contribute is just a lot more fun and it takes you a long way,” Coach Mulkey said. “I say this in the playoffs: Everybody has got to be on the same page. And I feel like two games we’ve proven we’re on the same page.”

The nation’s leading scorer Ta’Niya Latson had 30 points for FSU, but most of her damage was done in the first half where she scored 23 of her points; LSU held her to 7 in the second half.

FSU jumped out to an early 10-6 lead as the nation’s leading scorer, Latson, began the game scoring every point for the Seminoles. Johnson tied the game at 10 with a breakaway layup and after a defensive stop, Morrow pulled up from the right junction to give LSU its first lead. Williams knocked down her first three attempt another possession later as LSU marched on an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead and force an FSU timeout. LSU maintained a seven-point lead for the rest of the first quarter, 31-24. Latson scored 16 of FSU’s first quarter points and for LSU, both Morrow and Williams scored in double figures. Williams was 5-5 with two threes, but committed her second foul in the final minute of the quarter.

Within the first two minutes of the second quarter, FSU surged to take the lead, 34-33. The teams traded the lead back-and-forth three times, but LSU steadied its waters and Smith converted an and-one to go up, 40-36. Jada Richard got in the scorebook with a fastbreak lay to give LSU a 7-0 run and a six-point lead. The Seminoles came right back with the next five points to bring the game back within one and with just over a minute left in the half, FSU took the lead back. Richard gave LSU the lead back after the Tigers grabbed three offensive rebounds and LSU to a 50-49 lead into the break.

LSU started the second half on an 9-2 run, capped off by a fastbreak layup by Johnson where she drew a foul and forced FSU to take a timeout; Johnson converted the free throw after the break. Smith found Williams in the corner in transition for LSU to go up, 64-53 at the 6:30 mark and by the 5:22 mark, LSU stretched its lead to double figures and it did not take to bring it to 20. LSU ended the quarter on a 22-2 run to take an 81-55 lead into the fourth. Williams scored another 12 points in the third.

Everything was going right for LSU as the Tigers continued to surge to start the fourth. LSU extended its lead to over 30 points as the Tigers made seven of their first eight fourth quarter shots. LSU kept the pressure on and won by 30, 101-71