No. 3 LSU Falls to No. 13 Georgia, 11-3 in Five

ATHENS, Ga. – The third-ranked LSU softball team suffers its first SEC loss, a 7-2 setback to No. 13/15 Georgia on Sunday at Jack Turner Softball Stadium.

LSU is 29-2 this season and 5-1 in the SEC, and Georgia avoids the sweep to move to 23-8 and 3-6 in league play. The Tigers’ 14-game winning streak ended, and the club was run-ruled for the first time this season.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon was handed her first loss in the circle this year and is now 13-1 after striking out four batters and allowing nine runs on eight hits and a walk in 3.1 innings. Pitcher Tatum Clopton entered the circle in relief for her first SEC appearance, throwing the final 0.2 innings of the game where she allowed two runs on one hit and two walks.

UGA’s pitcher Randi Roelling (7-4) earned the win to move to 1-1 on the weekend. Roelling had one strikeout and surrendered six hits, three runs and four walks in 5.0 frames.

LSU had six hits in the game, led by outfielder Jadyn Laneaux, who had a 2-for-3 outing and one RBI.

LSU scored first with two runs in the top of the third inning thanks to RBI singles by outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and infielder Sierra Daniel. However, UGA put up seven runs on six hits in the bottom half, highlighted by a grand slam by infielder Mua Williams, to cap the inning with a 7-2 lead.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the fourth inning by scoring four more runs to increase their margin to 11-2. The Tigers got one run back in the fifth with a run-scoring single by Laneaux.

Up Next

LSU will face UL Lafayette for the second time this season at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 25 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.