Texas Posts 6-2 Win Over Tigers on Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas – Rightfielder Max Belyeu drove in four runs Sunday to lead fifth-ranked Texas to a 6-2 win over No. 2 LSU at Disch-Falk Field.

Texas improved to 19-3 overall, 5-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Texas pitched well today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ve been elite this season with two-strike hitting, but they beat us in that regard today. They did a better job with two strikes today that we did, and that was the difference in this game.”

Texas starting pitcher Ruger Riojas (5-1) earned the win, as he limited LSU to two runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Reliever Dylan Volantis picked up his fifth save for the Longhorns, working the final 3.1 innings with no runs, no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU starter Chase Shores (4-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Texas opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when catcher Rylan Galvan lined an RBI single to give the Longhorns a 1-0 lead.

Texas increased its lead to 3-0 in the second inning, as leftfielder Tommy Farmer provided a run-scoring single, and rightfielder Max Belyeu delivered an RBI groundout.

Belyeu’s two-run homer in the fourth extended the Longhorns’ advantage to 5-0.

LSU plated two runs in the sixth as rightfielder Jake Brown smacked a run-scoring single, and shortstop Steven Milam scored from third when Brown was caught in a rundown between first and second base.

However, Belyeu delivered a two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth, increasing the margin to 6-2.