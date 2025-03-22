Tigers Drop 11-7 Decision to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Fifth-ranked Texas erased a 7-6 LSU lead Saturday night with five runs in the seventh and eighth innings, as the Longhorns posted an 11-7 win over the second-ranked Tigers at Disch-Falk Field.

Texas improved to 18-2 overall, 4-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

The loss ended a 17-game LSU winning streak and marked the Tigers’ first defeat since February 22, when they dropped a 5-4 decision to Omaha.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“I told the team that we just won 17 games in a row, that’s really hard to do in baseball, so I told them I was proud of them,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We can’t let the disappointment from the loss tonight diminish that accomplishment. Now, we have to respond quickly, we have a short turnaround for Sunday’s game, and we have to re-set and get ready to go.”

Texas reliever Max Grubbs (2-0) earned the win, working 3.2 innings and limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Dylan Volantis picked up his fourth save of the season, firing 1.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Connor Benge (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on three hits in 1.2 inning with no walks and one strikeout.

LSU grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth when shortstop Steven Milam drew a bases-loaded walk and catcher Luis Hernandez delivered an RBI groundout.

Texas responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth as third baseman Adrian Rodriguez produced a run-scoring single and first baseman Kimble Schuessler added an RBI groundout.

The Tigers struck for three runs in the fifth as first baseman Jared Jones smacked an RBI double, pinch hitter Jake Brown blooped a run-scoring single and Milam lifted a sacrifice fly.

Texas scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 advantage, sending 10 batters to the plate. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from catcher Rylan Galvan, his ninth dinger of the year.

A two-run homer in the sixth by leftfielder Derek Curiel – his second homer of the year – allowed LSU to take a 7-6 lead, but Texas surged back ahead in the seventh when shortstop Jalin Flores launched a solo homer and centerfielder Will Gasparino lined an RBI single.

The Longhorns added three more runs in the eighth as Flores provided an RBI single and Schuessler contributed a two-run single.