Tigers Defeat Texas, 8-2, in SEC Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas – LSU catcher Luis Hernandez drove in three runs Friday night, and left-hander Kade Anderson limited Texas to two run over six innings, as the second-ranked Tigers defeated the eighth-ranked Longhorns, 8-2, at Disch-Falk Field.

LSU, which won its 17th straight game, improved to 22-1 on the year, 4-0 in the SEC, while Texas dropped to 17-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU’s win streak is its longest since the 2017 team also won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17.

Hernandez was 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer and three RBI to pace the Tigers’ 13-hit output.

Anderson (5-0) allowed two runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts, firing 101 pitches.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan earned his second save of the year, as he worked the final three innings and allowed just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

“Kade and Zac both did a great job of pounding the zone with all of their pitches,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “They’re hard to deal with because they change speeds so well, and they locate. They really know what they’re doing, and they both did a great job tonight.”

Texas starting pitcher Jared Spencer (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Texas opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the third when shortstop Jalin Flores lined an RBI single.

The Tigers took the lead in the fourth when Hernandez launched a two-run homer, his third dinger of the year.

LSU extended the advantage to 4-1 in the fifth as rightfielder Josh Pearson lifted a sacrifice fly, and Hernandez lined an RBI single.

Texas catcher Rylan Galvan blasted a solo homer in the sixth – his eighth dinger of the year – narrowing the deficit to 4-2.

The Tigers erupted for four runs in the seventh, sending nine batters to the plate. Third baseman Michael Braswell III produced a run-scoring bunt single, centerfielder Chris Stanfield ripped an RBI double, and first baseman Jared Jones smacked a two-run single to highlight the uprising.

“It was a good game between two great teams in a great environment,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought our offense did a good job early in the game competing, and then we were able to bust it open in the seventh inning.”