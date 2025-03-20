BATON ROUGE, La. – The third-ranked LSU softball team will take on No. 13/15 Georgia in its first SEC road series on March 21-23 at the Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Top 15 series begins at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 21, and games two and three are scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23. Kaleb Frady and Mary Wilson Avant will call the weekend on SEC Network +, and fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Garrett Walvoord.

LSU (27-1, 3-0 SEC) leads Georgia (22-6, 2-4 SEC) 45-20 in the all-time series and is 17-15 when playing in Athens. The Tigers have won 11 of the last 13 meetings and six consecutive series dating back to the 2014 season.

The Tigers are coming off a series sweep over then-No. 23 Kentucky, bringing the club’s total to eight Top 25 wins this season. LSU has one of the top offenses in the country, ranking inside the top five with a .488 on-base percentage (No. 1), a .374 batting average (No. 4) and 145 walks (No. 3). LSU ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 253 hits and 277 runs.

Eight LSU starters bat over .320 and five over .420, beginning with infielder Danieca Coffey, who ranks No. 2 in the NCAA with a .680 on-base percentage, No. 3 with a .541 batting average, and is the SEC leader with 33 walks. Coffey has a team-high 40 hits (No. 6 in SEC), is on a 38-game reached-base streak dating back to last season, and has an 11-game hitting streak. Utility player Tori Edwards is this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week. She has a .427 batting average and leads the team with a .915 slugging percentage (No. 4 in the SEC), 11 home runs and 44 RBI (both rank No. 5 in the SEC).

The Tigers’ pitching staff and defense have also been elite early in the season, sitting at No. 2 in Division I softball with a 1.56 ERA and No. 10 in the nation with a .979 fielding percentage. The LSU pitching staff has totaled 188 strikeouts and 11 shutouts this season, led by two-time All-American Sydney Berzon, who is 12-0 in the circle with a 1.02 ERA (No. 4 in the SEC) and has 62 strikeouts and four shutouts in 68.1 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (7-1) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 84 strikeouts and has turned in four games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She also has the fifth-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .143, and her 11.0 strikeouts per seven innings rank fourth in the nation and lead the SEC.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.