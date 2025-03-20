at No. 13/15 Georgia

Georgia snapped its two-game skid with an 8-0 win over Georgia State Wednesday night but is 2-4 in league play after losing 2-1 in series to Tennessee and South Carolina.  

The Bulldogs are batting .296 this season and have tallied 206 hits and 165 runs. Outfielder Jaydyn Goodwin is batting .360 and leads the team with 32 hits, 25 runs and 14 extra-base hits, including six home runs and four triples. Goodwin has 26 RBI, and outfielder Sarah Gordon (.349) has a team-high 28 RBI and six home runs.

UGA has a 2.52 ERA this season with 154 strikeouts in 180.1 innings. Pitchers Lilli Backers (9-2) and Randi Roelling (6-3) take most of the innings at 69.1 and 66.1, respectively. Backers rank No. 7 in the SEC with 70 strikeouts and has a 2.22 ERA, and Roelling has 49 punchouts and a 2.64 ERA.