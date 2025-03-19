LSU Trio Earns AP All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE – The LSU trio of Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams were all included on this year’s AP All-America Team.

Morrow was named to the second team, Johnson to the third team and Williams was on honorable mention.

The First Team All-SEC senior from Chicago has been one of the nation’s most dominant players this season. She leads the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles. She has 15 games this season with 20+ points, including a 36-point performance against Florida which set the LSU program record for points in a SEC Tournament game. Morrow has also grabbed 15+ rebounds in 13 games, including four with 20+ rebounds (two 20/20 games). In eight games, Morrow has recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Her 436 rebounds this season currently rank No. 8 in LSU history.

A dominant player throughout her whole career, Morrow is leaving her name in the record books. She is one of two players in NCAA history with over 100 career double-doubles. Her 1,665 career rebounds ranks No. 4 all-time in NCAA DI history. She is also one of eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

Johnson has continued to up her game from 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year to 2024 Second Team All-SEC to 2025 First Team All-SEC. She is LSU’s leading scorer this season with 18.9 points per game. After finishing the season last year with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20+ points this season.

Johnson has five double-doubles this season and has four games with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (one of three LSU players with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season over the past 25 years.) Defensively, Johnson has constantly been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with 4 blocks.

Williams has been a clutch and versatile player for LSU this season, averaging 17.2 points per game. Her role has been varied this season, playing numerous positions at point guard, on the wing and in the post. Williams has scored over 20 points in 11 games. She has also scored 30+ points twice against Stanford and Oklahoma, games in which Williams hit big shots late to lead the Tigers in victory. She also hit a clutch three late in the game in LSU’s comeback win at Kentucky.

Williams has also been a playmaker for the Tigers, leading the team with 112 assists. She has 11 games this season with 5+ assists, including a career high of 8 in the SEC Tournament against Florida.