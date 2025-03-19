LSU Freshman Arni Sveinsson Earns Another Weekly SEC Golf Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the fourth time in the 2024-25 wraparound collegiate golf season, LSU freshman Arni Sveinsson has earned weekly honors from the SEC for his performance in the Pauma Valley Invitational earlier in the week.

Sveinsson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday after a T3 finish in the tournament on the West Coast.

The native of Iceland fired rounds of 69-70-67 on the par 71, 7,311-yard Pauma Valley Country Club to post 7-under par 206 for the 54-hole event. Sveinsson had 12 birdies for the tournament including a clean card with four birdies in his 67.

In the latest rankings that came out on Scoreboard by Clippd, the official LSU performance rankings, Sveinsson is No. 11 in the NCAA and he is the only freshman in the top 11 in the rankings.

In the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings, which does not include the Pauma Valley event until next week, Sveinsson is listed at No. 58, just off his top ranking previously of 54.

The third-place finish in California was his fourth top three finish of the season. He was the champion at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville in the fall, Sveinsson was second at the Fallen Oak Invitational and third in the spring opening Puerto Rico Classic.

Through 24 rounds of play this season, Sveinsson is averaging 69.63 strokes per round with 20 of 24 rounds of par or under.

The LSU men’s team, after their win on Tuesday, jumped a spot to No. 6 in the Scoreboard team rankings.