Edwards Powers Her Way to SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU utility player Tori Edwards earned her first SEC weekly honor after being named the SEC Freshman of the Week for week six.

This marks the third SEC Freshman of the Week selection for LSU this season and brings the Tigers’ total of SEC weekly awards to five. It’s the fifth time in program history that LSU has earned five SEC weekly awards in a single season (2020, 2016, 2011, 2002).

Edwards had a stellar week, batting .462 with six hits, five runs scored, and nine RBIs, helping LSU go 4-0. Currently on a five-game hitting streak, Edwards posted three home runs and three multi-RBI games over the four-game stretch.

Her week began with a 2-for-3 performance against UL Lafayette, driving in four RBI, including a home run. She followed that with another 2-for-3 outing in the series opener against then-No. 23 Kentucky. In the second game of the series, with the score tied 4-4 in the sixth inning, Edwards blasted a two-run homer, which proved to be the game-winning hit in LSU’s 6-4 victory. In the series finale, she added an insurance run with a solo shot, extending LSU’s lead to 8-2.

On the season, Edwards ranks third in the SEC and fourth nationally with 44 RBIs. She is also tied for fourth in the conference with 11 home runs and fifth with a .915 slugging percentage. Edwards leads the team with 11 multi-RBI games and boasts a .427 batting average with 35 hits.

