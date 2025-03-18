Tigers Defeat UNO, 11-1, to Improve to 21-1 on the Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Right-hander Jaden Noot earned his first collegiate win Tuesday night, and outfielder Ethan Frey slugged two homers as second-ranked LSU posted an 11-1 win over New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted due to the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh inning when Frey’s solo homer gave LSU a 10-run advantage.

LSU, which won its 16th straight game, improved to 21-1 on the year, while UNO dropped to 11-8. The Tigers’ win streak is their longest since the 2017 team won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC versus Texas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sport Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU’s 21-1 record represents its best through 22 games since the 1986 squad also posted a 21-1 mark.

Noot (1-0), a redshirt sophomore making his first career collegiate start, limited the Privateers to one run on four hits in 4.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

“I’m really proud of Jaden; he’s grown a lot here,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He got hurt right before the 2023 season, had Tommy John surgery, and that essentially knocked him out for two years, which was a big blow for us. We’re happy to have him back healthy and contributing, and I’m very proud of him.

“I had it in my mind that we would have him go three innings, but he got four, and he probably could have kept going.”

UNO starting pitcher Canaan Clayton (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

The LSU offense pounded out 13 hits, including four doubles and four home runs.

“This was a really good night for us swinging the bats,” Johnson said. “Another good performance by our offense; I think these guys have been incredibly consistent. We’re going to get tested by a really good pitching staff this weekend (at Texas), but I think we’re ready for the challenge.”

Frey, who entered the game as pinch hitter in the fifth inning, was 2-for-2 on the night with a three-run homer in the fifth and the solo shot in the seventh.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones was 4-for-5 at the plate with one homer, one double and three RBI. The dinger – a first-inning solo blast – was Jones’ eighth of the season and the 50th of his three-year college career.

Freshman catcher Cade Arrambide unloaded a two-run blast in the third inning, marking his second dinger of the season.