New Orleans Privateers (11-7) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (20-1)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 18 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today

• UNO – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NEW ORLEANS

• LSU leads the all-time series with New Orleans, 65-37, including a 6-3 victory last season (April 16) over the Privateers in Baton Rouge … the Tigers have won 14 of the past 17 matchups between the schools … LSU has won two straight games in the series – UNO’s last win over the Tigers came on April 26, 2022, a 9-4 victory at Privateer Park in New Orleans … UNO’s last win in Baton Rouge came on March 15, 2017, a 7-4, 15-inning victory.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“If we show up the way we did over the weekend (vs. Missouri), we’ll be in every game that we play. We’ve just got to execute, and I trust our players to do that. I think we had a good start to SEC play, and we’re excited for this Tuesday matchup with New Orleans, which has an excellent team.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU has won 15 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … the Tigers’ three-game SEC sweep of Missouri last weekend marked LSU’s first sweep in an opening league weekend since the 2019 squad swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge to begin conference play.

• LSU’s 20-1 record is the Tigers’ best through 21 games since the 1997 team was also 20-1 through its first 21 contests … the 1997 Tigers began the season 19-0 before suffering their first loss.

• Outfielder Derek Curiel was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office … he helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, Curiel also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .647 on-base percentage … he batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Missouri series with one triple, three RBI, four runs and a .571 on-base percentage … his three-run triple in the fourth inning on Friday broke a 2-2 tie and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish … Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC this season in batting average (.451), hits (32) and walks (23), and he is No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage … Curiel is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 21 games this season (.598).

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Missouri on Friday in his first career SEC start, working a career-long 6.1 innings and limiting Mizzou to three runs on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts … he threw 95 pitches in the outing, 67 for strikes … after allowing two runs in the second inning, Anderson retired 15 of the next 17 batters that he faced … he improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 2.57 ERA with eight walks and 48 strikeouts in 28.0 innings … Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC this season in strikeouts, and he has reached double figures in strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown played an instrumental role last week in LSU’s four straight wins, including an SEC series sweep over Missouri, batting .538 (7-for-13) in four games with one double, one triple, one homer, nine RBI and four runs … he hit .400 (4-for-10) in the Missouri series with one double, one triple, one homer and a team-best six RBI … he was 2-for-2 in Game 1 of the Missouri series on Friday with a double and a career-best four RBI … Brown launched his first career triple in Game 2 on Saturday, and his two-run home run in the first inning of Sunday’s win highlighted a four-run outburst that gave LSU a lead it would never relinquish … Brown was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s victory over Xavier with three RBI and two runs scored.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS

• UNO is 11-7 this season, and the Privateers have a 5-4 mark in Southland Conference play … UNO swept a three-game SLC series at Incarnate Word over the weekend … the Privateers are hitting .324 as a team, and they have produced 43 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs … the UNO pitching staff has a 7.37 cumulative ERA and a .296 opponent batting average, with 151 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.

• The Privateers are led at the plate by catcher Matt Gonzalez, who is batting a team-high .435 with six doubles, three homers, and 15 RBI … infielder Bryce Calloway is batting .408, and he leads the club in homers (8) and RBI (25).